President Bola Tinubu says his government will unveil the “National Values Charter,” already approved by the Federal Executive Council, in the first quarter of 2025.

The president said this in his New Year message to Nigerians on Wednesday.

“I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together,” Mr Tinubu said.

According to him, the charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens and foster trust and cooperation among a diverse population and between the government and the citizens.

“As far-reaching and foundational as our reforms are, they can produce the desired outcomes only through shared common values and identities and unconditional love for our country.

“The Youth Confab will begin in the first quarter of 2025, a testament to our commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment as nation-builders.

“The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from our diverse, youthful population,” the president said.

He also urged governors and local council chairpersons to work closely with the central government to seize emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms and move the nation forward.

“I commend governors who have embraced our Compressed Natural Gas initiative by launching CNG-propelled public transport.

“I also congratulate those who have adopted electric vehicles as part of our national energy mix and transition.

“The Federal Government will always offer necessary assistance to the states,” he said.

Mr Tinubu urged Nigerians to become better citizens and uncompromising in their devotion and allegiance to the country to achieve national goals and objectives.

He said citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in the country were fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values and beliefs under the National Identity Project,” he said.

(NAN)

