President Bola Tinubu has justified borrowing money from international financial institutions by his administration to finance its budget.
He emphasised that obtaining loans is not a criminal act and that they were obtained to develop the nation’s infrastructure.
President Tinubu said this during his first presidential media chat on Monday.
“Borrowing is not criminal. We have serious infrastructural challenges,” he said
|
In November, the two chambers of the National Assembly permitted President Tinubu to obtain a $2.209 billion external loan, equivalent to N1.767 trillion.
The loan would be part of the funds to finance the 2024 budget.
Since the approval, many Nigerians have criticised the Tinubu administration for taking more loans while struggling to pay the country’s debts.
The loan is one of the many others that Mr Tinubu’s administration has obtained through the approval of the National Assembly since he was sworn in as president.
As of June, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said Nigeria’s domestic and external debts stood at ₦121.67 trillion, equivalent to $91.46 billion.
The nation’s debt profile rose by ₦24.33 trillion within three months – from ₦97.34 trillion ($108.23 billion) in December 2023 to ₦121.67 trillion ($91.46 billion).
While total domestic debt was put at ₦65.65 trillion ($46.29bn), total external debt was ₦56.02 trillion ($42.12bn).
Nigeria headed the wrong way in the past
During the media chat, President Tinubu admitted that previous governments did not judiciously utilise the loans they obtained from foreign institutions.
He said rather than trading blame, he would concentrate on the nation’s future.
“Yes, we have headed the wrong road in the past. I don’t want to look at that. I want to think about prosperity. I want to think about tomorrow,” he said.
READ ALSO: How I’m fighting corruption – Tinubu
The president stated that the loan his administration obtained would be channelled to road infrastructure, technology and power development.
“What is the element of this borrowing? Our roads are terrible. Our internet is not up to the level that we want as a technology-driven nation. We are still indebted to electricity and transmission in the power generation,” he added.
Borrowing not to inflict pain on Nigerians
Mr Tinubu said the borrowings were not obtained to inflict pain on Nigerians but to develop the country.
“It’s not just because we want to inflict pain on anybody. These people share the same values. We want this country to grow. Yes, to grow all the way, all the way…,” he said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999