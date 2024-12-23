On Monday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival, Africa’s largest 72-hour non-stop shopping experience, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

The organisers say it promises extraordinary nonstop shopping and entertainment from 23 to 25 December.

Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that the Shopping Festival would further reinforce the state’s position as Africa’s leading hub for commerce, creativity, and entertainment.

He added that the festival would deliver an unmatched shopping experience, with deals, discounts, dance, music, food, fashion, brand engagement, and product sampling opportunities for Yuletide residents and tourists.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival will feature carefully selected vendors offering various products, including fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, gourmet food, and more. Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gifts, the latest gadgets, or unique fashion items, you’ll discover something special at every turn,” Mr Omotoso stated.

He disclosed that the Shopping Arena would feature a Children’s Arcade, which will have brands such as Indomie and Kellogg’s catering to children in a safe environment, under the supervision of the Lagos State Safety Commissions Safety Marshals, other caregivers and volunteers.

Like Lagos, like Dubai

The governor likened the Lagos Shopping Festival to similar festivals in Istanbul, Turkey and Dubai, UAE.

He said the festival would further consolidate the city’s status as a major commercial hub and entertainment capital on the continent.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just an event; it represents a fusion of commerce and entertainment. It will not only support local businesses and create opportunities but also showcase the vibrant spirit of Lagos, positioning our state as a hub for tourism, commerce and entertainment in Africa”, the governor posted on his official X handle.

Billed as the highlight of the festive season, the Shopping Festival will feature some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars across generations, including Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Teni, BNXN, and new hit makers such as Young Jon and Ayo Maff.

Top deejays like DJ Neptune and DJ Six Seven will spin the wheels in what promises to be a 72-hour blaze of nonstop entertainment.

The organisers assured guests of free entrance to the shopping arena, while attendance at the entertainment arena will be strictly through prior registration on the festival website, www.lagosshoppingfestival.com, for effective crowd control.

The Lagos Shopping Festival, powered by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa, is supported by leading brands, including Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank, and Guinness.

