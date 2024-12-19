As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, preparations are underway for a historic event to mark this significant milestone.

Among them is the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, set to take place on 1 March 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This highly anticipated event will feature two race categories: a 21km half-marathon and a 5km fun run.

It is expected to draw runners and fitness enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond, uniting people through a shared passion for sport.

According to a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, director of Communications and Media for the ECOWAS Marathon, the 5km race will commence at Eagle Square and conclude at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro, Abuja.

The 21km half-marathon will start and finish at the ECOWAS Commission.

Race Director Gabriel Okon emphasised that the marathon is open to all categories of runners.

“The event welcomes elite athletes, fun runners, and fitness enthusiasts from across the continent, all competing for their share of over $71,000 in prize money,” Mr Okon said. “This marathon is not just a celebration of athleticism but a vibrant showcase of unity and the dynamic spirit of our region.”

Mr Okon expressed his excitement, describing the event as an unparalleled opportunity to foster community and promote healthy living.

“The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is more than just a race; it’s a symbol of unity, youth empowerment, and engagement. It celebrates healthy living while bringing people together through sport. We are delighted to invite runners from Africa and beyond to participate in this extraordinary event.”

He also announced an increase in prize money for the 5km race, with cash awards for the top ten finishers.

Registration

Registered participants will receive a variety of items, including official race certificates, finisher medals, running vests, number bibs, participant guides, and other surprise gifts.

To register, interested participants can visit the official website at [www.ecowasabujamarathon.org].

Registration forms are also available at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) offices, Athletics Associations nationwide, and Sports Council offices in the Federal Capital Territory’s area councils.

Over the years, the ECOWAS Marathon has evolved into one of the region’s most significant sporting events, cementing Abuja’s status as a hub for international athletics.

With its theme of fostering unity through sports, the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators.

