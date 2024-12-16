The 2024 CAF Awards will take center stage on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco, with Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie leading the country’s charge for honors.

Lookman is a strong contender for the Men’s Player of the Year award, thanks to his impressive performances for both club and country.

Lookman’s credentials

His three goals and two assists helped Nigeria reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, and he also scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Cup final, leading Atalanta FC to victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

This season, Lookman has notched 11 goals and five assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta, including a goal against record winners Real Madrid FC in the UEFA Champions League.

A victory for Nigeria on Monday evening would be a historic milestone, as the country would become the second-most successful nation in the award’s history.

Nigeria would surpass its current tally of five winners, including Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and Victor Osimhen (2023).

Ademola Lookman would take over the mantle from Osimhen as the latest Nigerian winner.

Fellow contenders

Among the other contenders, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy faces an uphill battle despite his impressive goalscoring record in the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign.

His failure to lead Guinea to the AFCON finals and his underwhelming performance with Borussia Dortmund this season may hinder his chances.

In contrast, South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has a stronger claim in the Goalkeeper of the Year category, where he will compete against Cameroon’s Andre Onana and Ivory Coast’s Yahia Fofana.

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, however, appears to be an outsider in the running even though some reports are suggesting the PSG star could emerge as the surprise winner.

Queen in the making

Nnadozie, on the other hand, is in contention for the Women’s Player of the Year award, having helped Nigeria qualify for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament and the Africa Cup of Nations.

She is also in the running for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, having drawn rave reviews for her performances with French club Paris FC.

Youth, National, and Club Honors

Nigeria’s representation extends beyond the senior categories:

Former junior international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu is a finalist for Women’s Young Player of the Year, a title Nigeria first won through Asisat Oshoala in 2021.

The Super Eagles and Super Falcons are contenders for Men’s and Women’s National Team of the Year, respectively.

Edo Queens, Nigeria’s premier women’s club, are in the running for Women’s Club of the Year, alongside Morocco’s AS FAR and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe.

Night of celebration

The 2024 CAF Awards will celebrate African football’s excellence and heritage. Football icons such as Seydou Keita, Mohamed Zidan, and Joseph Antoine Bell, alongside women’s football legends like Portia Modise and Alberta Sackey, are expected to attend.

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya and former Angola captain Fabrice Akwa will also grace the event.

Scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM local time (6:00 PM GMT), the awards ceremony will be a glittering celebration of African football’s achievements and a glimpse into its bright future.

Full List of Categories with Nigerian Interest

Men’s Player of the Year – Ademola Lookman

Women’s Player of the Year – Chiamaka Nnadozie

Women’s Young Player of the Year – Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

Men’s National Team of the Year – Super Eagles

Women’s National Team of the Year – Super Falcons

Women’s Club of the Year – Edo Queens

Men’s and Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year – Chiamaka Nnadozie

