The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the top five nominees in each of the women’s categories at the upcoming 2024 CAF Awards with Nigerian football stars making a strong showing in various categories.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, the talented Nigerian goalkeeper, has been nominated for two prestigious awards: the CAF Women’s Player of the Year and the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Nnadozie, who plays for Paris FC, will face stiff competition from other top African players, including Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga from Malawi, Sanaâ Mssoudy from Morocco, and Barbra Banda from Zambia.

Another Nigerian player, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, has been nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Okwuchukwu, who plays for Rivers Angels, is one of the most promising young players in African women’s football.

In addition to the individual nominations, the Nigerian national team has been shortlisted for the CAF Women’s National Team of the Year award.

The team will compete against other top African teams, including Cameroon U-20, Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia.

Notably also, coach Chris Danjuma, has been shortlisted for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award.

Edo Queens, the reigning Nigerian Women League champions, have also been nominated for the CAF Women’s Club of the Year award.

The winners of each category will be determined through votes from the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of Member Associations, as well as clubs participating in the group stages of Interclub competitions.

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony will take place on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetical order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Women)

1. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyonnais)

2. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City Current)

3. Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

4. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

5. Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

1. Fideline Ngoy (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

2. Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar)

3. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR)

4. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

5. Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

1. Merveille Nanguji (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

2. Lacho Flora Marta (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

3. Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

4. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR)

5. Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

1. Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar)

2. Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

3. Lina Mokhtar Jamai (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Nigeria / Rivers Angels)

5. Nthabiseng Majiya (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year (Women)

1. Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

2. Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar)

3. Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

4. Chris Danjuma (Nigeria U-20)

5. Thinasonke Mbuli (University of the Western Cape)

National Team of the Year (Women)

1. Cameroon U-20

2. Morocco

3. Nigeria

4. South Africa

5. Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

1. TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2. FC Masar (Egypt)

3. AS FAR (Morocco)

4. Edo Queens (Nigeria)

5. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

