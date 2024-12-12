Shamseldeen Ogunjimi was appointed on 10 December as Nigeria’s Acting Accountant-General of the Federation. Mr Ogunjimi brings over three decades of expertise in public sector finance, accounting, and governance to the role.

He replaces Oluwatoyin Madein, who recently commenced pre-retirement leave.

Mr Ogunjimi’s extensive experience, both in Nigeria’s public service and the private sector, positions him as a key figure in driving fiscal reforms and ensuring transparency in government finance.

Born on 27 November 1967 in Lagos State, Mr Ogunjimi began his educational journey at Muslim ‘B’ Primary School in Ikorodu, before attending Government College, Ikorodu, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1985.

He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy, later earning master’s degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

His commitment to academic growth continues, as he pursued a PhD in Accounting at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Mr Ogunjimi is a fellow of several institutions, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the Institute of Financial Accountants in the United Kingdom.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also holds memberships with global bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (UK) and the Institute of Public Accountants (Australia).

His training includes executive programmes at Harvard Business School, where he studied finance and leadership, and the London Business School, where he enhanced his skills in negotiation and influence.

Private Sector

His career began in the private sector in 1991, where he worked as an accountant at Humana Diagnostic and Heart Centre in Lagos.

This was followed by a brief stint at the Lagos State Public Works Corporation before he joined ICON Stockbrokers as a banking officer in 1993. He later served as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Trust Yields Securities, overseeing operations from 1998 until 2000.

In August 2000, Mr Ogunjimi transitioned to public service, joining the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Over the next two decades, he held a series of progressively senior roles across various government institutions.

His early postings included Principal Internal Auditor at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters and Head of Internal Audit at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

By 2003, he moved to the Nigerian Navy Headquarters, where he served as Chief Internal Auditor.

In 2007, he became Head of Accounts at the Nigerian Copyright Commission, a position he held until 2010 when he was transferred to the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs as Assistant Director of Accounts.

In subsequent years, he took on senior financial roles at the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Immigration Service, and the National Hajj Commission.

His work has also included significant contributions at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and the Nigerian Ports Authority, where he managed treasury and revenue operations.

More recently, Mr Ogunjimi has played a central role in financial reforms. As Director of Financial Reforms, Finance, and Accounts at the Office of the Accountant-General, he spearheaded efforts to modernise Nigeria’s financial management systems.

His expertise in public finance has been recognised internationally, particularly during his tenure as project accountant for the World Bank-assisted Economic Reforms and Governance Project, where he ensured accountability and effective use of donor funds.

In addition to his formal roles, Mr Ogunjimi has served in various advisory capacities. He was a member of the Technical Working Group that developed the Public Sector Governance Code for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

His insights have also guided financial operations for institutions such as the National Hajj Commission during its annual pilgrimages.

His appointment as Acting Accountant-General comes at a time Nigeria faces significant economic challenges, including pressures for greater accountability in public spending and the need to optimise dwindling revenues.

He is expected to steer Nigeria’s public finance system towards greater efficiency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

