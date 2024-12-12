Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has declared the disputed land in the Ishiagu – Akaeze boundary in Ivo Local Government Area, a buffer zone.

Consequently, the governor has directed both parties in the dispute to steer clear of the disputed land, stressing that anybody found in the land would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The declaration is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abakaliki by Grace Umezuruike, Secretary to the State Government, on behalf of the governor.

The governor directed security agencies to beef up security on the disputed land to ensure full compliance to the directives and maintain law and order in the area.

The statement reads in part: “ The Governor of Ebonyi, Mr Francis Nwifuru, has observed with serious concern the lingering crisis between the people of Umobor in Akaeze and Ogwor in Ishiagu communities, all in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, over a piece of land.

“Consequently, the governor has declared the disputed land a buffer zone and has directed security agencies to beef up security in the area.

“Anyone caught violating the directive will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

According to the statement, the governor has invited 20 stakeholders from each of the warring communities to a crucial meeting scheduled to hold on 16 December by noon at the governor’s Conference Room, at the Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umobor in Akaeze and Ogwor in Ishiagu communities have been involved in decades of war over boundary dispute that had claimed lives from both sides.

