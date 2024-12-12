The question now is not if Africa can bridge its $170 billion infrastructure gap, but whether the world will rally behind Africa’s ambitions. For investors, one message is clear: the time to bet on Africa is now. PIDA is not simply a plan; it is the promise of a continent on the rise.

An African dream is unfolding — one defined by an ambitious blueprint aimed at connecting people and infrastructure to eradicate poverty and accelerate development across the continent.

This vision emerges against the backdrop of Africa’s staggering infrastructure deficit. With an estimated annual funding gap of $170 billion, the continent’s economic growth and development hang precariously in the balance.

However, the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) outlines a promising strategy to close this multibillion dollar gap. PIDA prioritises transformative projects that could reshape Africa’s infrastructure landscape, stimulate economic growth, and enhance living standards.

“The ultimate purpose of PIDA extends beyond the mere construction of physical structures. Its essence lies in its potential to change lives. Roads and power grids are not our end goals; they are means to create opportunities, foster industries, and inspire hope across the continent,” says Mrs Nardos Bekele-Thomas, chief executive officer of the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), the AU arm responsible for coordinating the planning, resource mobilisation, and infrastructure deployment associated with the PIDA vision.

Speaking during the eighth PIDA Week held in late November in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Bekele-Thomas lauded the initiative as an “engine of growth and transformation.”

PIDA’s strategy is anchored in a straightforward, yet powerful principle: targeted investments in high-impact infrastructure initiatives can unlock Africa’s economic potential. From the proposed Trans-African Highway connecting Cairo to Cape Town, to the Grand Inga Dam, projected to provide electricity for over 500 million people, PIDA focuses on projects designed to drive growth, create jobs, and improve lives while aiming to overcome the significant financing, logistical, and political challenges that have historically undermined Africa’s infrastructure development efforts.

The initial Priority Action Plan (PAP 1) launched in 2012 focused on expediting infrastructure development across Africa by identifying and prioritising 51 key regional projects. The plan’s primary objective was to improve regional connectivity and economic competitiveness.

In the transport sector, 24 projects were prioritised, encompassing roads, railways, ports, and airports. The energy sector also received significant attention, with 15 projects dedicated to power generation, transmission, and distribution. Furthermore, four transboundary water resource projects were initiated to manage shared water resources, while eight information and communication technology (ICT) projects aimed to enhance telecommunications infrastructure.

Building on this foundation, PAP 2 (2020-2030) now encompasses 69 transformative projects across transport, energy, water, and ICT. These include monumental initiatives such as the Grand Inga Hydropower Project —slated to become the world’s largest electricity generation project, and plans for a navigable Nile River, connecting Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea.

“The progress of PIDA over the past decade is a testament to what Africa can achieve through determination and collaboration,” Bekele-Thomas enthused during her speech.

A central focus of PAP 2 is fortifying regional institutions and promoting economic integration. During a media interaction at the eighth PIDA Week, Mrs Zippora Maubane, head of Communications and Advocacy, underscored this mission.

“The Africa we seek is characterised by interconnectivity, driven by people and technology. For goods to move freely as we work towards Agenda 2063 — our transformative strategic plan for Africa’s development — this is crucial to achieving our vision,” she emphasised.

The Infrastructure Crisis

From unlit villages to pothole-riddled roads, Africa’s infrastructure story often narrates a tale of lost potential. Over 640 million Africans lack access to electricity, while inadequate transport and port facilities inflate trade costs by 30-40 per cent, stifling intra-African commerce. This deficit represents not only a logistical challenge but also an economic and social divide.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that the continent requires between $130 billion and $170 billion annually for infrastructure financing — translating to an annual deficit of $68 billion to $108 billion.

If unaddressed, this gap will impede progress towards industrialisation, economic integration, and an improved quality of life. The World Bank emphasises the urgency of this situation, reporting that inadequate infrastructure in Africa reduces economic growth by 2 per cent annually and diminishes productivity by up to 40 per cent.

At its core, PIDA transcends a simple collection of projects; it is a continent-wide blueprint for connectivity and growth. The master plan is predicated on key assumptions — that Africa’s electricity demand will grow at an annual rate of 6 per cent and that transport volumes could increase up to fourteen-fold in key sectors by 2040. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) poised to create the world’s largest free trade zone, infrastructure is not merely desirable; it is essential.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the AfDB, highlighted the critical role of strategic investments in reshaping Africa’s development trajectory. At the Bank’s Annual Meetings, he described the continent’s current challenges as “formidable” but urged that immense opportunities could be harnessed through innovative partnerships and enhanced private sector participation. “The resources of governments alone are insufficient to meet Africa’s needs,” he noted, calling for collaborative efforts to scale up investment in infrastructure.

At an Infrastructure Day conference in 2019 in Addis Ababa, the Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA) acknowledged that the global financial crisis would likely impact financing availability for African infrastructure but insisted that a determined approach could overcome these challenges. The ICA also highlighted that a lack of adequately prepared projects stands as a significant bottleneck.

The AfDB estimates that addressing the infrastructure deficit requires $360 billion by 2040, yet only $82 billion has been mobilised. For African nations already grappling with macroeconomic instability exacerbated by global crises like COVID-19, securing these resources appears daunting.

Regional integration is key to lowering infrastructure costs, and $2 billion could be saved annually by trading power across national borders.

Then came PIDA, a comprehensive blueprint aimed at systematically tackling these challenges. Launched in 2012 and led by AUDA-NEPAD, PIDA is more than a project; it is a movement for transformation.

An African Solution to an African Problem

“PIDA is an African solution to an African problem,” asserts Ibra M Wahabou, AUDA-NEPAD’s head of the Infrastructure Unit. “It is a master plan, a platform, and a development agenda,” he explained.

“These assumptions reflect the trajectory of a rising Africa — a continent whose population, technological adoption, and educational advancements are driving unprecedented growth,” Wahabou elaborated.

He emphasised the critical importance of AfCFTA, stating, “Without robust infrastructure, AfCFTA’s potential remains just that — a potential. PIDA is the indispensable enabler that ensures the highways, power grids, and digital networks needed to connect economies and people are in place.”

PIDA’s PAP 2 exemplifies this ambition, aiming to resolve critical bottlenecks in regional connectivity and economic integration. Among its flagship projects is the Grand Inga Hydropower Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, described by Wahabou as “not just Africa’s project, but the world’s largest hydropower endeavour, capable of illuminating the continent and beyond.”

Another key initiative is the Lobito Corridor, which connects Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. “The Lobito Corridor is more than a transport link; it serves as an artery of commerce and opportunity, unlocking the mineral wealth of Southern Africa and facilitating unprecedented trade flows,” Wahabou noted.

Beyond its ambitious scope, PIDA fosters collaboration and innovation. “PIDA provides a framework for African nations to work together,” Wahabou explained. “It aligns national strategies with regional and continental priorities, creating a unified vision for development.” This collaborative approach has harmonised the efforts of diverse stakeholders — governments, private investors, and multinational organisations — ensuring that infrastructure projects are both sustainable and impactful.

Moreover, this vision prioritises people. Wahabou is clear about PIDA’s ultimate objective: “It is not infrastructure for its own sake. It is about what that infrastructure enables — education, healthcare, business growth, and improved living standards. It is about creating an Africa that works for its people.” This people-centered approach is the foundation of PIDA’s vision, ensuring that every road built, power station erected, or broadband network established contributes to the continent’s long-term prosperity.

“This effort is about redefining Africa’s future, one project at a time,” he declares, underscoring the initiative’s potential to turn a continent not just surviving but thriving — reinforcing that African solutions can indeed address African problems.

With AUDA-NEPAD leading initiatives such as PIDA, the continent is positioned to convert challenges into opportunities, forming the bedrock for a future characterised by resilience, connectivity, and shared prosperity. “Agenda 2063 is not merely a vision,” asserts Maubane. “It is our roadmap for transforming potential into progress and ambition into action.”

Progress Amid Challenges

Since its inception, PIDA has achieved noteworthy milestones. Over 30 million Africans now have access to electricity, intra-African trade has increased to 16 per cent of total trade, and broadband penetration has surpassed 25 per cent, fuelling digital transformation. Furthermore, 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created during project construction and operation.

However, significant challenges persist, particularly in financing. Many projects struggle with bankability due to lingering risk perceptions. The financing gaps remain stark; even successful initiatives like the Trans-African Highway Network — a 56,000-kilometre web connecting capitals and key economic zones across the continent — requires innovative funding solutions.

“For far too long, perceived risks have deterred private sector investments, leaving critical financing gaps unaddressed. By leveraging innovative financial instruments like partial risk guarantees and blended finance models, we are creating an environment in which private capital can engage with confidence,” Bekele-Thomas assured. “For us, derisking is not merely a financial strategy; it is a means of establishing trust and acting as a catalyst for progress.”

Despite mobilising $82 billion to date, PIDA still faces a daunting shortfall relative to the $360 billion required by 2040. The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic challenges have further strained public investment capacities. “The success of PIDA hinges on policies, partnerships, and financing,” emphasised Bekele-Thomas.

Blended finance models and risk guarantees have become pivotal tools for closing these gaps. By integrating public and private capital with development finances, blended models distribute risk more equitably, making large-scale infrastructure projects more appealing to investors. Risk guarantees help mitigate perceived uncertainties, encouraging increased private sector involvement — mechanisms already in effect for projects like the Grand Inga Hydropower Project, where public-private collaborations are unlocking opportunities for clean energy.

Partnerships serve as another cornerstone of PIDA’s strategy. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have proven effective in aligning government objectives with private sector efficiencies, ensuring that projects are both sustainable and impactful. The establishment of 32 One-Stop Border Posts across the continent exemplifies this collaborative approach, streamlining cross-border trade, minimising delays, and fostering regional integration, which is critical to PIDA’s mission.

Nonetheless, the road ahead requires continued commitment. Policies must evolve to embrace the interconnected nature of infrastructure development, integrating energy, transport, water, and ICT into a cohesive framework. As Bekele-Thomas pointed out, “Regional coordination is essential.” Treaties and corridor-based initiatives must harmonise national strategies with regional goals to ensure that PIDA’s projects represent not just isolated successes but part of a broader continental transformation.

Why Now is Africa’s Moment

Amid the challenges lie unprecedented opportunities. Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, creating a vast consumer and labour market. The AfCFTA offers unparalleled prospects for trade-driven growth, while global investors increasingly view Africa as a frontier for green energy and sustainable infrastructure.

This moment presents Africa with a crucial opportunity to leverage its demographic advantages, capitalise on regional trade initiatives, and attract global investments.

The Path Ahead: Can PIDA Deliver?

Ultimately, PIDA signifies more than roads, rails, and power lines. It is about people. Roads must connect more than cities — they must connect opportunities for rural farmers. Power grids must illuminate more than homes —they must energise industries. Broadband must not merely connect devices — it must empower individuals.

As Wahabou rightly emphasised, “Infrastructure must belong to the communities it serves.” This ethos is the cornerstone of PIDA’s initiatives, ensuring local ownership, capacity building, and long-term sustainability.

Africa’s infrastructure journey is far from over. For every electrified village and connected highway, countless others await transformation. But as PIDA enters its next decade, the foundational work has been established.

The appetite for investment is growing. Innovative tools like the Continental Power Systems Masterplan, envisioning 80 per cent electricity access by 2040, are reshaping possibilities. Meanwhile, success stories such as Morocco’s renewable energy boom and the operationalisation of 32 One-Stop Border Posts offer glimmers of hope.

PIDA’s vision is monumental, but so too is the resolve of the continent it serves. As Bekele-Thomas succinctly put it, “Placing people at the center of this vision changes everything. Infrastructure is no longer just about steel and concrete; it becomes a facilitator for unlocking brighter futures and stronger economies.”

The question now is not if Africa can bridge its $170 billion infrastructure gap, but whether the world will rally behind Africa’s ambitions. For investors, one message is clear: the time to bet on Africa is now. PIDA is not simply a plan; it is the promise of a continent on the rise.

Mohammed Dahiru Lawal is a Nigerian journalist, media strategist, and member of the PIDA Journalists Network, writing from Abuja, Nigeria. Email: mdlawal001@gmail.com

