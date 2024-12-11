The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the alleged involvement of its officers in smuggling.

The House directed its Committees on Defence and Customs to conduct the probe into the allegations against NCS officers.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Sesi Whingan (APC, Lagos) during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the motion, Mr Whingan, who represents the Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State, raised concerns over the alleged involvement of NCS officers in smuggling activities. Citing reports from various media platforms, he described the allegations as deeply troubling.

“Recent reports by Sahara Reporters on 18 November 2024 exposed the mass smuggling of over 2,000 cars carrying six million kilogrammes of rice through Badagry under the watch of Customs officers. Videos published by investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo provided evidence of complicity by Customs officers in these illegal activities,” Mr Whingan said.

He noted that these allegations contravene the law establishing the Customs Service, pointing out that the agency is mandated to prevent smuggling.

The legislator also cited several cases of misconduct in his constituency involving NCS officers.

“Reports of brutality have emerged, including an incident along the Badagry-Seme Expressway on 1 December 2024, where officers from the Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with soldiers, violently assaulted two transporters, Taofeek Olatunbosun and Rafiu Abdelmalik. The victims were suspected of documenting smuggling activities, leading to threats against their lives and a standoff that required intervention from residents and the police.

“The actions of some officers within the Nigeria Customs Service contravene its core mandate, erode public trust, and raise concerns about the oversight of joint security operations involving military personnel,” he said.

Mr Whingan further highlighted the negative economic impact of compromised officials’ activities.

“The complicity of Customs officers in smuggling operations and the use of violence to intimidate civilians pose significant risks to national security, economic stability, and the rule of law,” he stated in his motion.

He added that military officials seconded to the NCS are also complicit in smuggling activities.

Consequently, the House resolved that both NCS personnel and the attached military officials should be investigated.

The committees were given six weeks to conclude their inquiry.

Unresolved corruption in the NCS

Nine months ago, PREMIUM TIMES published a report detailing how 40 NCS personnel—many of them in the service’s top hierarchy—were indicted in a comprehensive EFCC investigation. The investigation uncovered bribes paid by smugglers importing and exporting contraband goods through Nigeria’s borders.

However, the probe appears to have stalled, as many of the officials involved have not been prosecuted by the anti-graft agency.

PREMIUM TIMES wrote a letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to order the prosecution of some Nigerian Customs Service officials indicted for accepting bribes amounting to ₦12 billion while sabotaging government policies.

It remains uncertain whether the ongoing House probe will achieve meaningful results, given the history of inconclusive legislative investigations.

