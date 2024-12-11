The Anambra State Government has called on residents of the state to shun Gender-Based Violence (GBV), reminding the people that it is a criminal offence punishable by law.

Ify Obinabo, the state commissioner for women and social welfare, gave the warning on Tuesday in Awka during a street rally marking the end of the 16-day activism commemorating Human Rights Day, which started on 25 November.

“All forms of Gender-Based Violence, such as wife battery, child abuse, rape, and depriving widows of their rights, among others, remain criminal offences that are punishable by imprisonment.

“Therefore, we have to do away with such acts and others in order to prevent GBV,” she said.

Mrs Obinabo said that there was a need to sensitise the people on GBV to prevent the dangers associated with the act.

According to her, this is because women and children are mostly affected in the case of GBV.

She said that the Anambra State Multi-Stakeholders Action Committee on Prevention of GBV (MAP-GBV) collaborated with the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare on the rally against GBV.

Mrs Obinabo said they collectively organised a street rally to mark the 2024 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Obinna Nmaduforo, the state coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and Sheriff Olanrewaju, chairperson of the Muslim arm of MAP-GBV, thanked Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for supporting the measures against GBV in the state.

Suzana Adibe, a resident of Awka, also commended the state government for initiating action against the “intimidation of women”.

Mrs Adibe said the sensitisation against GBV was a social issue that needs to be taken to the rural areas where many women have no voice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the street rally, which also received the support of ActionAid, took off from Arroma Junction through Nkwo Amaenyi Market to Eke-Awka and then terminated at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University junction, all in Awka.

The participants who joined from different ministries and agencies in the state shared flyers during the sensitisation to the public on the consequences of all forms of gender-based violence and the need to speak up to receive justice.

