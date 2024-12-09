The Nigerian Army has re-opened the Rescue Market, popularly known as Malaysia Market, Onuimo in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Hassan Dada, reopened the market, which was closed three weeks ago after an attack on a military checkpoint by suspected IPOB members, resulting in the death of two soldiers.
Speaking to traders at the market on Friday, Mr Dada, a major general, charged them to take responsibility for protecting their communities by supporting security agencies.
He said his visit was part of community engagement with the people for them to understand that the Nigerian Army is there for them.
|
“It is our responsibility as the military to protect you but we will not tolerate killing soldiers.
“Once you see something wrong and you don’t act, it is going to consume you,” he said.
The GOC said that he had directed his commanders in Imo and Abia to always interface with the people to find out their security challenges.
Mr Dada, who also decried the poor number of registrations by Igbo youths during the army recruitment exercise, used the opportunity to urge the people to consider joining the army as a “noble profession”.
The GOC distributed some 10-kg bags of rice and vegetable oil as palliatives to some elderly traders to cushion the effects of the market closure.
“We appreciate the fact that due to one inconvenience or the other, some people have not been able to ply their trade.
“That is one of the reasons we also did palliative, that in the spirit of the festive period, the army is always with the people,” the GOC said.
Responding, the Acting Chairperson of the market, Jerry Uzodinma, thanked the GOC and pledged the traders’ commitment to support the military in ensuring security.
Others who spoke, including traditional rulers of the affected communities in Imo and Abia States, expressed gratitude to the military for their services.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999