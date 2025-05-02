The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abubakar Sulaiman, has stressed the need for continuous training of legislators for the speedy delivery of democratic gains in the country.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day workshop organised by NILDS for members of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

The theme of the workshop was titled ‘Ethics, Privileges, Practice and Procedures for Effective Legislative Performance’.

The DG said effective legislatures were built not only on laws and infrastructure but also on the capacity and commitment of the lawmakers and staff members to effectively deliver on their constitutional mandate.

He said the topics for the workshop were carefully selected and central to any legislature’s overall performance.

For instance, Mr Sulaiman said that a firm grasp of Standing Orders would enable members to navigate debates, motions and other legislative procedures effectively.

“Understanding the scope and limits of legislative privileges helps protect the sanctity of the institution while avoiding abuse.

“Likewise, oversight and committee management are fundamental to ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

“Let me emphasise that ethics and privileges are not merely matters of procedure but are also matters of principle, as they define the moral compass of the legislature and shape public perception of democratic governance.

“Therefore, your participation in this workshop is not just a statutory responsibility, it is a moral duty; there is no doubt that the legislature remains the fulcrum of democracy.

“Its strength lies in its processes, credibility in its ethics and its compliance in adherence to due procedure,” he said.

He urged the legislators to make the most of the opportunity to deepen their knowledge, sharpen their skills and strengthen their capacity for impactful legislative work.

He reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to supporting state houses of assembly across Nigeria through training, research, technical assistance and institutional partnerships.

Workshop will improve awareness on ethics, privileges and responsibilities of lawmakers – Akwa Ibom Speaker

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, said the workshop would improve awareness of ethical standards, privileges and responsibilities of legislators.

He said it would also enhance the capacity to enforce ethical compliance and uphold legislative integrity while strengthening oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency and good governance.

Mr Otong said the workshop would also improve the capacity of lawmakers to enforce ethical compliance and legislative integrity.

According to the speaker, the workshop offered a strategic opportunity to bridge existing gaps and build the capacity of lawmakers to fulfil their mandates more effectively.

Mr Otong said that across all cultures and traditions, the importance of knowledge is universally emphasised, hence, in secular terms, ‘’knowledge is power.”

He quoted the book of Proverbs 4:7, which states that “wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding”, alluding to the importance of knowledge.

The speaker said the thematic areas include parliamentary business, the legislative process, and personal etiquette.

He said this also included promoting legislative-executive relations, bill process, and analysis, focusing on judicial review of legislation and budget and the appropriation process, among other Issues.

Mr Otong urged the participants to take advantage of the unique learning opportunity and make the very best use of it.

