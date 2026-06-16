Accord Party has rejected the Federal High Court judgement ordering the de-registration of five political parties, describing the ruling as a travesty of justice.

The National Chairman of the party, Maxwell Mgbudem, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Mgbudem said the judgement was delivered despite a subsisting Court of Appeal order directing a stay of proceedings in the matter.

According to him, the trial court acted in disregard of the appellate court’s directive, raising concerns about due process.

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“It is curious that the Federal High Court would proceed to deliver judgment on a matter before the Court of Appeal,” he said.

He argued that the judgement formed part of the proceedings covered by the appellate court’s stay order.

Mr Mgbudem said courts, as institutions governed by the rule of law, should not disregard valid judicial orders.

The party said it would challenge the ruling, adding that its legal team had commenced steps to overturn the judgement.

“Accord will challenge the contentious judgement delivered in disobedience of the appellate court order,” he said.

The party also argued that it should not have been affected by the suit instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators.

It maintained that it met the constitutional and electoral requirements for continued registration, having won two councillorship seats in Jigawa.

Accord assured its members, candidates and supporters that it would remain on the ballot for forthcoming elections across the country.

The party expressed confidence in participating in the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, as well as the 2027 general elections.

Mr Mgbudem said preparations for the 2027 polls remained on course, including the planned launch of the Imole campaign in Osun State.

“The attempt to distract our great party by anti-democratic forces has failed and will continue to fail,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the rule of law, constitutional governance and the promotion of a vibrant multiparty democracy.

Mr Mgbudem added that the party would continue to advocate good governance, economic prosperity, national security and compassionate leadership.

He urged members and supporters to remain united and committed to the party’s vision of national development and democratic advancement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties.

The others are the Action Peoples Party (APP), the Action Alliance (AA), the Accord Party (AP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The order followed a judgement delivered by Peter Lifu in a suit filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators.

The forum had asked the court to determine whether INEC had a constitutional obligation to deregister political parties that failed to meet the electoral performance thresholds stipulated in Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It argued that the requirement was further reinforced by the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC regulations.