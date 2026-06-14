Edo Queens have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership following a determined goalless draw against Bayelsa Queens in the final matchday of the Super Six playoffs at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.

Bayelsa Queens entered the decisive fixture needing an outright victory to secure the title, while Edo Queens required only a draw. The Benin-based side executed their game plan with discipline in a tightly contested encounter that saw both teams create chances but ultimately cancel each other out.

The result sealed a second NWFL Premiership crown for Edo Queens, reaffirming their status as one of the dominant forces in Nigerian women’s football. It also places them alongside Bayelsa Queens as the only clubs to have won the league twice within the last six seasons.

Head coach Moses Aduku further etched his name in the competition’s history, becoming the first manager to win three NWFL Premiership titles in six seasons. He previously guided Bayelsa Queens to the title in 2022 before leading Edo Queens to triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

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Elsewhere on Matchday 5, Nasarawa Amazons and hosts Rivers Angels played out a goalless draw, while FC Robo Queens came from behind to secure a 1–1 draw against Abia Angels.

Final standings saw Edo Queens top the Super Six table with 10 points, finishing two points ahead of Bayelsa Queens in second place, with Nasarawa Amazons completing the top three. Abia Angels ended their debut campaign with six points, while FC Robo Queens and Rivers Angels finished on four points apiece.

The individual accolades saw FC Robo Queens’ Oluwakemi Adegbuyi named Player of the Season, while Abia Angels’ Fatima Oloko picked up Goalkeeper of the Season. Abasiofon Uwah (Rivers Angels) and Atume Doosuur (Edo Queens) shared the Golden Boot with 13 goals each, and Rivers Angels were awarded the Fair Play Prize.

As champions, Edo Queens will represent Nigeria at the WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Burkina Faso from August 13 to September 5, where they will aim to secure qualification for the CAF Women’s Champions League and a potential pathway to the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

The grand finale was attended by key dignitaries, including NFF board member Aisha Falode, former board member Chris Green, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Daniel Igali, Edo State Sports Commission Chairman Desmond Enabulele, NFF Director of Competitions Ruth David, and Bendel Insurance Chairman Jarrett Tenebe.