The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) have called for stronger and faster disciplinary action against lawyers.

They also raised concerns over delays in handling complaints and inconsistencies in sanctions, according to a statement by Babafemi Badejo, a professor and chairperson of the NBA Anti-Corruption Committee.

Both bodies made the call when the NBA Anti-Corruption Committee delegation led by Mr Badejo paid a courtesy visit to the LPDC chairperson, Ishaq Usman Bello, a retired judge and former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Badejo was accompanied by Aisha Abdu, chairperson of the Kaduna branch of the committee, and Adegboyega Moses, a national member.

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During the discussion, Mr Badejo said delays in disciplinary process and uneven outcomes risk weakening confidence in the justice system.

He noted that “the integrity of legal practitioners and disciplinary institutions remains central to public confidence in the administration of justice” and that delays in resolving complaints against lawyers had become a major challenge affecting “accountability within the profession.”

The committee also pointed to inconsistencies in disciplinary outcomes, where serious misconduct sometimes attracts light sanctions while less serious cases receive heavier punishment.

Members of the committee listed several forms of misconduct affecting the legal profession. These include “professional dishonesty, abuse of court processes, misrepresentation of facts, breach of fiduciary duties, unethical dealings with clients, solicitation, and other corrupt practices.”

It said stronger preventive measures were needed, “including ethics awareness, public sensitisation, and improved disciplinary enforcement.”

Mr Badejo added that sustained action was necessary to restore confidence in professional regulation.

On his part, Mr Bello, a former judge who retired as the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, noted that concerns about declining ethical standards within the legal profession were valid, while misconduct by a few lawyers continues to affect public perception of the profession.

He said he has consistently supported “professional accountability, ethical legal practice, strict adherence to the Rules of Professional Conduct, and preservation of the integrity of the profession.”

Challenges confronting the LPDC

Mr Bello outlined several operational challenges affecting the committee’s work.

He said the LPDC lacks adequate adjudicatory facilities, including sufficient hearing rooms to manage its caseload.

He also noted that there are not enough panel members to constitute disciplinary tribunals on time, which leads to delays in hearing cases.

According to him, competing professional responsibilities of members make it difficult to assemble a quorum for proceedings.

He added that the disciplinary system would be more efficient if dedicated judicial officers were assigned specifically to disciplinary matters.

Mr Bello also highlighted funding constraints, noting that the LPDC does not generate significant revenue from petitions or proceedings. This affects investigations, hearings, administrative support, and timely resolution of cases.

He maintained that despite these challenges, discipline must remain firm and consistent.

“No lawyer should be above the law,” he said, adding that status or influence must not shield any practitioner from accountability, according to the former FCT Chief Judge.

He said the LPDC remains committed to enforcing the Rules of Professional Conduct “without fear or favour,” stressing that discipline is central to protecting the dignity and credibility of the profession.

Mr Bello also linked rising misconduct to the decline of mentorship within the legal profession.

He called for stronger mentorship between senior and junior lawyers, deliberate transmission of ethical values, and more structured professional guidance.

He said effective mentorship could reduce unethical conduct and improve professional standards.

Explaining the LPDC process, the retired judge said petitions are first subjected to preliminary review to determine whether a prima facie case exists.

Where a case proceeds, the lawyer is notified and given the opportunity to respond before a panel hearing, according to the statement.

He said decisions are taken after both sides are heard, and appeals go to the Supreme Court.

He added that the preliminary stage helps filter out frivolous complaints, but backlog often slows down final resolution.

Both sides agreed on the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to promote ethical conduct, strengthen accountability, and improve confidence in the legal profession.

About the NBA Anti-Corruption Committee and LPDC

The NBA Anti-Corruption Committee is a committee of the NBA, the pre-eminent association of lawyers practising in Nigeria, set up to help the association to promote integrity, accountability, and ethical standards within the legal profession. It also engages institutions on reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law and anti-corruption frameworks in Nigeria.

The LPDC is the statutory body responsible for handling complaints of professional misconduct against lawyers in Nigeria. It investigates cases, conducts hearings, and imposes sanctions where necessary to uphold professional standards.