England’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered an unexpected setback after training equipment destined for the team’s base in Kansas City was reportedly stolen before the squad’s arrival.

According to several reports including the BBC, vehicles transporting equipment to England’s training camp at Swope Soccer Village were broken into on Friday night, prompting an investigation involving local law enforcement and the Football Association (FA).

While authorities are still working to determine the full extent of the theft, training balls and football boots are among the items feared to have been taken.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad were scheduled to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, with the equipment expected to be in place before the team’s arrival.

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Kansas City police confirmed that an investigation is underway and revealed that officers responded to the incident after equipment was discovered missing from a team vehicle.

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

The FA is currently assessing the situation while liaising with local authorities. Reports indicate that two arrests have already been made in connection with the incident.