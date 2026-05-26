Femi Olaniyi, the Lagos State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), emerged on Tuesday as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election in the state.

Mr Olaniyi, a former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State chapter, emerged during the party’s gubernatorial primary election in Somolu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the election..

Henry Amike, the chairman of the SDP Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for the state, said delegates from the state’s 20 local government areas adopted Mr Olaniyi, popularly known as Ferrari.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Having fulfilled all constitutional and procedural requirements of the party and the Electoral Act, and following the consensus endorsement by stakeholders and delegates, I hereby officially declare Mr Femi Olaniyi Ferrari as the duly returned gubernatorial candidate of the SDP for the 2027 Lagos State Governorship Election,” he said.

Earlier, Adegboyega Adeniji, chairman of the SDP Governorship Screening Committee for the state, described the candidate as a man of integrity.

“He is a man of integrity, and with SDP, there is true hope of security, peace and prosperity for the state and Nigeria,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Olaniyi, also the chairman of the forum of SDP state chairmen in Nigeria and the former South-west zonal secretary of the party, promised a safer and more prosperous Lagos.

Mr Olaniyi said his administration would prioritise security, infrastructure, job creation, education and healthcare if elected governor in 2027.

According to him, the outcome of the primary election represents a collective victory for members of the SDP and Lagos residents seeking safer communities, improved public services and expanded economic opportunities.

“Today’s result is not my victory alone. It belongs to every member of SDP and every Lagos resident who wants safer streets, better schools, cleaner neighbourhoods and real economic opportunities.

“It belongs to the market woman in Oshodi, the tech founders in Yaba, the students in UNILAG and the fisherman in Badagry. This is your mandate,” he said.

Mr Olaniyi said security and public order would receive urgent attention under his administration, adding that Lagos must function efficiently.

He pledged investment in smart policing, and technology to strengthen security across neighbourhoods in the state.

On infrastructure, the SDP candidate promised to expand rail and water transportation, rehabilitate roads and address flooding challenges affecting vulnerable communities.

“No Lagos resident should spend four hours in traffic. We will build infrastructure that moves people efficiently and improves productivity,” he said.

Mr Olaniyi also promised policies aimed at boosting small businesses and creating a more enabling environment for technology and creative industries to thrive.

According to him, his administration will support businesses to stimulate economic growth and employment opportunities for residents.

The governorship candidate further pledged to improve access to quality education and affordable healthcare across the state.

He said public schools and primary healthcare centres in all 20 local government areas would be upgraded to deliver better services to residents.

Mr Olaniyi described the primary election as the first step in the party’s journey toward the governorship election, urging Lagosians to support the SDP’s vision for inclusive governance.

“We are ready to serve, not rule. I am asking for your support, your ideas and your votes.

“Lagos is a city of hustle, hope and possibility. Together, we will make Lagos work for everyone, not just a few,” he said.

(NAN)