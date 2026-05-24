A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has emerged as one of the three cleared presidential aspirants of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for 25 May

The PRP disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq.

According to the statement quoted in agency reports, Mr Duke, alongside Nnaoke Ufere from Abia State and Yakubu Kingsley from Edo State, unanimously agreed to submit their aspirations to the decision of party members during the nationwide primaries.

The party said the aspirants demonstrated commitment to democratic ideals and internal party unity by agreeing to abide by the outcome of the exercise.

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“The PRP takes pride in the calibre of its aspirants, whose dedication to democratic principles and commitment to teamwork have further strengthened our party,” the statement said.

Mr Duke was Cross River governor between 1999 and 2007.

The party also reaffirmed its readiness to conduct credible, transparent, and free primaries involving more than 260 aspirants contesting for various elective positions across the country.

It said this would apply especially in areas where consensus arrangements failed.

The PRP further pledged to uphold fairness and democratic values throughout the nomination process as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)