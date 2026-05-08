A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has obtained the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination form.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Governor of Edo, John Odigie-Oyegun led other prominent politicians to collect the form on Mr Amaechi’s behalf at the party’s national secretariat on Friday in Abuja.

The forms were presented to Mr Amaechi’s representatives by the ADC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Atiku Mohammed.

NAN also reports that with this development, the former minister has become the second aspirant in the ADC presidential contest, after Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had earlier obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms.

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NAN recalls that ADC had been embroiled in leadership crises and multiple court cases.

The development had forced notable members, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to defect to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, ADC National Publicity, Bolaji Abdullahi, had described the defection of Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso as a premeditated move, unrelated to the party’s internal wrangling.

In spite of the ongoing disputes and pending court cases, ADC National Chairman, David Mark, however, assured members that the party would participate in the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)