The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the party has activated internal mechanisms to reduce post-primary tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

He stated this on Wednesday after meeting President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, briefing him on ongoing nationwide primaries.

He said the leadership had intensified reconciliation efforts to manage grievances and sustain unity after primaries nationwide.

“We have the Presidential Conflict Resolution Committee. We have the Party Conflict Resolution Committee. The party has worked to reduce crisis as much as possible.

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“Everywhere, if you lose an election, it is not a rare thing. Emotions and sentiments exist when expectations are not met.

“We ensure early healing process so we can emerge victorious across the country in 2027,” he said.

Mr Yilwatda described ongoing direct primaries as largely peaceful, organised and competitive, saying they remain extensive internal electoral exercise.

“This is the first time we are deploying nationwide direct primaries. Almost as if this is the first time logistics preparation everything.

“Participation reflected growing acceptance and nationwide penetration of the ruling party across different communities.

“It shows APC has penetrated all communities in Nigeria and is widely accepted by Nigerians.

“It is near rancour-free, very organised, with few complaints. It is usual for people to complain in election processes.

“Our guidelines on consensus are clear. Where consensus does not work, you go for direct primaries across states.

“The president was very impressed with logistics deployed nationwide and reduced incidents recorded,” Mr Yilwatda said.

He thanked the prresident for moral backing given to the National Working Committee strengthening enforcement of party regulations.

(NAN)