The Police Command in Abia State has arrested a 52-year-old suspect over alleged involvement in a kidnapping in the state.

Maureen Chinaka, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters in Umuahia on Friday.

Ms Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on actionable intelligence, raided a kidnap suspects’ hideout at Ugwashi Forest in Old Umuahia.

According to her, the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel during the operation.

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She said the suspects fled the scene after they could not withstand the superior firepower of the police.

“However, one suspect was apprehended, while a 46-year-old male victim from Old Umuahia was rescued successfully.

“The N830,000 ransom collected from the victim’s family was also recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang,” she said.

Ms Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Danladi Isa, reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

She said the commissioner stressed that improved security could only be achieved through collective efforts.

According to her, Mr Isa appealed to residents to partner with the police by providing timely and useful information through the nearest police station.

Mr Isa also urged members of the public to contact the command through its emergency lines.

The commissioner said residents must “see something and say something” to help keep Abia safe.

(NAN)