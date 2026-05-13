The Ogun State Government and former governor and serving senator, Gbenga Daniel, have traded words over recent adoption of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun East Senatorial Distract in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

The state government described Mr Daniel’s criticism of the endorsement of Mr Abiodun as the “rantings of a drowning politician.”

But Mr Daniel described the endorsement as “a deceptive political move”, while insisting on a primary election to pick the party’s candidate for the senatorial poll.

The Ogun government said it was ironic that Mr Daniel, who benefited immensely from the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus process through the support and intervention of Governor Abiodun ahead of the 2023 elections, could attack the same party structure and collective decision-making process that secured his senatorial ticket.

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Governor Abiodun was on Tuesday adopted by leaders and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun East Senatorial District as the consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The endorsement was witnessed by senior APC leaders, including the party’s consensus governorship candidate in Ogun State, Olamilekan Adeola, former deputy governors, and other stakeholders across Ogun East.

Others in attendance included former deputy governors, Yetunde Onanuga, Segun Adesegun, and Gbenga Kaka; the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi; Deputy Chairman, Chief James Dina; Chairman of Ogun East Senatorial District, Lekan Mustapha; and Chairman of APC in Ogun East Zone, Adeleke Ogundoyin.

Presenting Mr Abiodun to leaders and stakeholders of the zone, Mr Adesegun said party members across the district had unanimously endorsed the governor as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Mr Mustapha said the Abiodun’s adoption was the collective decision of the people of the district aimed at ensuring effective and quality representation at the National Assembly.

He recalled that at the Ogun East stakeholders’ meeting held on April 20, leaders of the district unanimously adopted Mr Abiodun as the preferred senatorial candidate of the party, noting that Tuesday’s gathering was convened to formally communicate the decision to the governor and the party leadership.

In his remarks, Mr Ogundoyin formally presented the governor to the Ogun State APC chairman, urging the state leadership to forward his name to the party’s national secretariat as the APC candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District.

Responding to the endorsement, Mr Abiodun expressed appreciation to leaders, stakeholders, and delegates of Ogun East Senatorial District for the confidence reposed in him, describing the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of unity, political maturity, and shared commitment to the progress of the district and the state.

The governor said, “I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support, and I pledge not to betray the trust and confidence bestowed on me by the people and the leadership of the APC in Ogun State.

“I assure party faithful and residents of the district that, if elected to represent Ogun East at the Senate, I will provide purposeful, people-oriented, and quality representation capable of attracting more development and democratic dividends to the area.”

Governor Abiodun also thanked President Bola Tinubu for what he described as the support received by the Ogun State Government since he assumed office, while commending leaders of the zone for prioritising unity and cohesion.

Daniel speaks, insists on primary election

However, Mr Daniel, the incumbent senator representing Ogun East and former governor of the state between 2003 and 2011, described the endorsement as “a deceptive political move driven by desperation, inducement, and coercion and, instead, demand a free and fair primaries.”

Speaking on Tuesday during a midterm assessment tour at Obalofin Court, Ijebu Ode, Mr Daniel declared that he was fully prepared to contest the APC senatorial primary ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence of victory in a free and fair contest. He accused Governor Abiodun of neglecting Ijebuland, frustrating federal projects facilitated by him, causing Ogun State to lose the proposed Dangote Refinery project, and opposing the establishment of a naval base in Abigi.

He said, “I have reached the point of no return in this contest. On the day of the primary election, every APC member should go to his or her ward with their membership card and vote for the candidate of their choice.

“In a free and fair primary, I will not only win, I will win overwhelmingly.”

He added that the repeated endorsements suggested fear of a transparent primary election.

According to him, “The rule on consensus is very clear; there must be the consent of all aspirants. Why is the governor afraid of a fair contest?”

Governor’s aide claps back

Responding in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, dismissed Mr Daniel’s allegations as baseless, politically motivated, and symptomatic of a politician battling declining influence within the APC.

According to Mr Akinmade, Mr Daniel had resorted to “cheap propaganda and outright falsehood” after allegedly realising that his political ambitions ahead of 2027 had suffered a major setback.

“Daniel is simply fighting the same consensus arrangement and party structure that produced him as senator in 2023. It is shocking that someone who benefited immensely from the collective decision of the party is now demonising the same process simply because it no longer aligns with his personal ambition,” Mr Akinmade stated.

He recalled that Governor Abiodun, in the interest of party unity and cohesion, persuaded other aspirants, including the then incumbent senator, to step down for Daniel during the 2023 senatorial contest.

“The governor ensured a peaceful consensus arrangement that paved the way for Daniel’s emergence as the APC senatorial candidate. It is therefore ironic that the same individual now seeks to discredit the party and its leadership merely because he could not have his way politically,” he added.

The government maintained that residents of Ogun State, particularly in Ijebuland, remain appreciative of the developmental strides of the Abiodun administration, especially in infrastructure renewal and road rehabilitation.

“Everybody in the state, especially in Ijebuland, appreciates the modest achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun. Most of the deplorable roads abandoned by previous administrations have now been fixed, while about 29 major road projects have been completed in Ijebu Ode alone,” Mr Akinmade said.

The statement also faulted Senator Daniel’s comparison of federal allocations received during his tenure as governor with those accruing to the current administration, accusing him of deliberately ignoring prevailing economic realities and the sharp depreciation of the naira.

“It is interesting that Daniel, who left office in 2011 when the exchange rate hovered between N150 and N170 to a dollar, is now claiming he would have executed more projects with current allocations at a time the dollar exchanges for over N1,370. In his desperation to attack the governor, he ignored basic economic realities,” the statement added.

On Mr Daniel’s allegation that Governor Abiodun frustrated the Dangote Refinery project in Ogun State, the government described the claim as false and contrary to publicly available facts.

Mr Akinmade referenced remarks credited to the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, during a visit to Abeokuta, where he reportedly praised the administration’s investor-friendly policies and enabling business environment.

He added that the ongoing expansion of Dangote cement plants in Itori and Ibeshe reflects renewed investor confidence in Ogun State under the Abiodun administration.

The statement further accused Senator Daniel of engaging in anti-party activities during the 2023 governorship election and subsequent political contests in the state.

“The leadership and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun East became uncomfortable with Daniel’s repeated anti-party activities, including openly supporting opposition elements during the 2023 governorship election and other elections in the state,” Mr Akinmade alleged.

He further claimed that Mr Daniel consistently disregarded party structures and due process by acting independently without adequate consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Recalling a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu Ode, Mr Akinmade alleged that Mr Daniel attempted to create unnecessary tension by arriving at the venue with supporters and media personnel.

“The party took a collective decision, but he behaves as though he is bigger than the party. When Governor Abiodun was adopted as the consensus candidate for Ogun East, stakeholders from ward, local government, and state levels were all present. So why is he now fighting the same process that once worked in his favour?” he queried.

The Ogun State Government maintained that Governor Abiodun remains focused on governance and the delivery of developmental projects across the state despite what it described as distractions from political opponents.