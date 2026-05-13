Governor Uba Sani has been doing everything possible to ensure that Kaduna State pilgrims perform their Hajj with ease, and to rank amongst the most comfortable pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Salihu S Abubakar who stated this, stressed that Governor Sani has never turned down any request from the agency.

Mr Salihu who spoke during the flag off of the Hajj exercise at the Mando Hajj camp on Wednesday, said that Kaduna State has secured one of the best accommodations in Makka, which is close to Masjid Al-Haram or the grand mosque.

According to him, intending pilgrims will be conveyed from the Hajj Camp to the Kaduna International Airport at 2am with the CNG buses that Governor Sani donated to pilgrims agency.

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The Executive Chairman thanked the governor for supporting the Agency’s infrastructural development, provision of modern structures and the upgrading of its facilities that has transformed the Mando Hajj Camp.

Governor Sani who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe congratulated the intending pilgrims and thanked Allah for granting them the opportunity to fulfil one of the pillars of Islam.

While praying for a safe journey to Saudi Arabia and back home, Dr Balarabe implored them to also pray for sustainable peace and development in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

According to her, Kaduna State Government has taken adequate steps to ensure the welfare of pilgrims, right from their stay at the Mando Hajj Transit Camp, to the Holy Land, including their return journey back home.

Dr Balarabe pointed out that the Uba Sani administration has remodelled and upgraded the Hajj Camp with modern facilities for a seamless Hajj operation.

The Deputy Governor also listed the state-of-the-art ICT Centre, an ultra modern hall and offices at the Hajj camp, as part of the remodelling.

Speaking at the occasion, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, advised the intending pilgrims to obey the laws of Saudi Arabia and desist from taking any contraband into the Holy Land.

According to the Emir , taking items like kola nuts and other condiments to Saudi Arabia is not necessary even from the health perspective.

He advised the intending pilgrims to desist from collecting any luggage from anyone, no matter their relationship, for safe keeping, both at the Kaduna airport or any airport in Saudi Arabia.

Bamalli, a former ambassador, said that experience has shown that such luggage are usually laden with drugs, adding that drug trafficking attracts death penalty in Saudi Arabia.