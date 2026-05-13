As Oma Akatugba marks his birthday, the sports journalist has recounted the incident that made him a single father with four kids.

He was previously married to a German woman for about 13 years.

However, the journalist, who has spent most of his career covering Nigerian footballers in Europe, has said that the divorce was his own doing.

“As my fourth child entered the world, the mother of my first three walked away. A painful consequence of my own doing, yet still, I embrace every blessing life has given me,” he wrote on X.

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Explaining further, Oma said that his wife and the mother of his three kids opted for a divorce after he had another child out of wedlock.

Repercussion

Explaining further, the founder of CSE Africa said that while facing problems on the home front, he was also dealing with fraud allegations online.

According to him, both incidents broke him in ways people couldn’t see, as he didn’t have the strength to respond or defend himself publicly.

He further said that almost overnight, he became a single father while also handling legal battles over child custody and everything that comes with separation.

“It was one of the hardest periods of my life. I remember sitting on a plane leaving Lithuania, crying quietly while watching the internet erupt with accusations against me. In that moment, everything felt heavy at once. My family falling apart, my name under attack, and the pressure of trying to hold myself together through it all.

“What this whole fraud allegation situation taught me was how deeply my life and work have impacted people. I read messages from people across the world that genuinely moved me to tears while reading them,” he wrote.

He also noted that the situation didn’t affect only him; it affected his family, children, and many people from far and wide who care about him.

“Yet through it all, the support, prayers, and encouragement they showed me were overwhelming.

“More than anything, it reminded me that family is everything and how valued I am by good people,” Oma added.

Note to self

In a birthday message to himself, the sports personality said that more than ever, he understands that life is not measured by noise, headlines, opinions, or the misunderstandings people create about you.

“Life is measured by what remains true when everything else fades.

“As I celebrate today, I look at these beautiful children beside me and realise they are my greatest achievement, my clearest evidence that purpose matters more than perception. No award, applause, or public validation could ever compare to being their father,” he added.