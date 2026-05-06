The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says it is set to restore the original Master Plan of the university to promote environmental sanity in line with global best practices.

Okey Ekwelem, the chairman of the Office of the Vice-chancellor Committee on Restoration of UNN Master Plan, who is also the Director of Physical Planning in the university, disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday while briefing reporters.

Members of the committee present during the briefing included Aaron Agbo, director of Housing and Accommodation and Nweke Egede, director of Works.

Others were Ambrose Okeh, acting chief security officer and Agha Egwu, acting public relations officer.

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Mr Ekwelem said the committee had already informed owners of shops attached to the university fences, illegal structures and shanties inside the university to remove them before 2 May 2026 or have them demolished.

“We have informed them that in an effort to restore UNN Master Plan and green areas, that demolition of all illegal structures situated inside and around the university fences will commence from 6 May.

“This action follows an earlier notice issued on 4 March 2026, directing all occupants of such unauthorised structures to vacate the area before 2 April 2026.

“The deadline was further extended to 2 May 2026; the university has given adequate time to ensure full compliance by those affected.

“The University’s Directorate of Community Relations also recently engaged with some of the occupants of the areas to inform them about the management’s plan to restore the areas to its original master plan,” he said.

Mr Ekwelem explained that the present administration of Simon Ortuanya, the vice-chancellor, was geared to bring the university to its past glory.

“As a foremost academic institution, UNN is committed to maintaining a serene, orderly, and aesthetically pleasing environment befitting a world-class university.

“The Management therefore appeals to all concerned persons to cooperate fully with this exercise in the interest of safety, order, and sustainable campus development,” he said.

The chairman of the Committee also disclosed that the university had mapped out designated spaces within its premises to accommodate legitimate retail businesses.

He urged individuals and business owners affected by the planned demolition to take advantage of these approved spaces by the university management for their commercial activities.

(NAN)