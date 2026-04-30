The University of Uyo Governing Council has appointed Christopher Ekong as the new vice chancellor.

The Registrar, Blossom Okorie, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Thursday, said Mr Ekong, a professor, emerged through a rigorous and transparent process.

Mrs Okorie said the process included reviewing applications, assessing credentials, and interacting with shortlisted candidates.

“The process aligned with established frameworks and guidelines. It ensured fairness, merit and integrity,” she said.

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The registrar further said Mr Ekong demonstrated outstanding academic excellence, administrative competence, visionary leadership, and a strong commitment to the university’s advancement.

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She said Mr Ekong’s appointment as the 9th substantive vice chancellor would take effect from 16 June.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Ekong, an economics scholar, has a track record in teaching, research and administration.

Before this appointment, he served the university in other capacities, including as chairman of the Committee of Deans.