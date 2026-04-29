Thoughts and Mace Advisory will host the official launch of its new primer titled Building on Solid Ground: A Primer on Resilience and Sustainability of CSOs in Africa. The book is authored by its Founding Partner, Udo Jude Ilo and published by Premium Times Books. The launch is on Thursday, 14 May 2026, at the National Human Rights Commission Auditorium, Abuja, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Drawing on over two decades of experience across the third sector, including roles in funding, advocacy, and institutional leadership, this primer reflects on the structural challenges that continue to shape the trajectory of civil society organisations. It examines issues such as governance gaps, leadership concentration, funding instability, and the absence of long-term institutional planning.

At its core, the primer argues that many organisations do not struggle because their mission is weak, but because their systems are not built to sustain impact over time.

The launch event will combine a formal unveiling with a high-level panel discussion, bringing together leaders from civil society, philanthropy, and the diplomatic community to engage with the realities of institutional sustainability.

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The event will feature:

Opening Remarks: Kole Shettima, Director, MacArthur Foundation Nigeria

Keynote Address: Oby Ezekwesili, Founder, #FixPolitics

Book Review: Otive Igbuzor, Founder, Africa Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development

A panel discussion titled “The Challenges and Opportunities for Building Resilience of CSOs in Africa” will include:

Gill Lever, Deputy High Commissioner, United Kingdom

Kemi Okenyedo, Executive Director, Partners West Africa

Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, CARE Nigeria

Bengt-van Loosdrecht, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria

The programme will also include an official book unveiling, author remarks, media interviews, and a networking session.

Media Contact

Thoughts and Mace Advisory

Partners@ thoughtsandmaceadvisory.com

www.thoughtsandmaceadvisory. com

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About Thoughts and Mace Advisory Primer Series

The T&M Primer Series is a dedicated product of Thoughts and Mace Advisory, that offers simple, practical guides on crucial issues impacting democratic governance, third-sector institutions and public interest practitioners. These Primers are crafted in an easy-to-read, conversational, and practical style, providing foundational information and insights