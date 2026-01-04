Ekid Peoples Union has criticised Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State over his remarks suggesting that their opposition to activities around the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve in the state amounts to terrorism.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Union Board of Trustees, Nduese Essien, and Secretary, Bassey Itama, the group described the comments as “dangerous, hurtful, and capable” of escalating tension in Akwa Ibom State.

The Ekid Peoples Union is an influential socio-cultural group that promotes and protects the interests of the Ekid ethnic nationality, which occupies the Eket and Esit Eket local government areas of Akwa Ibom.

The group’s reaction followed Mr Eno’s comments while commissioning a Model Primary Health Centre in Nduo Eduo, Eket Local Government Area, where he warned residents against resisting the federal government’s plans for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

During the event, Mr Eno cautioned that the government would act “with the force of nature” if challenged and said that those obstructing the project should be mindful of the law, adding, “Now that you want to form a terrorist organisation. You know what the law says because you want to be a terrorist. I’m telling you gently.”

A video capturing the governor’s statement has been posted on the state government’s Facebook page.

‘We are not terrorists’ – Ekid People Union

In the statement, the group expressed its deep concern about the governor’s language, noting that the Ekid people had consistently acted within the bounds of the law.

They argued that describing a host community as terrorists for questioning land acquisition and environmental impact was unfair and inflammatory, especially given the Ekid people’s long-standing relationship with the governor.

The leaders recalled that Mr Eno lived and built his business among the Ekid people for over three decades and enjoyed overwhelming local support during his emergence as governor.

“That such people would now be portrayed as criminals for insisting on consultation, due process, and compensation is a painful irony,” the statement said.

Development not opposed; process questioned

The Ekid leaders stressed that they were not opposed to development or the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway itself. Rather, their concern was the approach being taken in routing the project through the forest reserve without adequate consultation or clarity on compensation.

They explained that a caveat issued by the Ekid Peoples Union warning investors to stay away from disputed areas was intended to curb alleged illegal land racketeering, not to halt development.

According to them, branding such actions as terrorism amounted to criminalising civic engagement and lawful dissent.

Legal and historical claims

Ekid Peoples Union cited historical court decisions affirming Ekid ownership of the swamps and littoral lands east of the Qua Iboe River, including the area now known as Stubbs Creek. They also pointed to existing state laws and the Land Use Act, arguing that the designation of the area as a forest reserve did not extinguish indigenous land rights.

They rejected the governor’s suggestion that laws could be amended by future administrations to justify dispossession, insisting that governance must remain anchored in the rule of law.

Beyond legal issues, Ekid leaders raised environmental concerns, describing Stubbs Creek as one of the last remaining forest ecosystems in Akwa Ibom State, critical for flood control, biodiversity, and local livelihoods.

They warned that using force to push through projects in such a sensitive ecological zone could lead to irreversible damage and long-term economic loss.

Background: Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve

Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve is a vast mangrove and freshwater swamp ecosystem spanning parts of Eket, Ibeno, and Esit Eket local government areas. Designated as a forest reserve in 1930 for conservation, the area has historically been associated with the Ekid ancestral lands and livelihoods, making it a recurring flashpoint between development ambitions, environmental protection, and indigenous land rights.

READ ALSO: Enos disclosure awakens concerns around arbitrary contract awards in violation of procurement laws

Call for restraint, dialogue

The group urged the governor to withdraw what they described as hostile rhetoric and embrace dialogue, transparent environmental and social impact assessments, and lawful engagement with host communities.

They warned that equating community resistance with terrorism risked eroding trust and inflaming tensions, noting that “defending land, environment, and dignity through the courts is not terrorism but responsible citizenship.”

They concluded that the Ekid people remained committed to peace and development but would continue to defend their rights “without intimidation, coercion, or the misuse of security language to silence legitimate concerns.”