The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has sanctioned Nasarawa United and Rangers International for multiple breaches of its Framework and Rules following incidents involving crowd control and match-day security.

In separate rulings issued after fixtures played on 5 April, the league cited both clubs for failing to ensure adequate security and proper conduct of supporters, offences it said undermine the integrity of the competition.

Nasarawa United sanctioned

Nasarawa United were charged over incidents that occurred during their home match against Kun Khalifat FC at the Lafia City Stadium.

According to the NPFL, the club failed to provide “adequate and effective security,” which resulted in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas. Supporters were also reported to have thrown dangerous objects towards match officials as they made their way to restricted zones.

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The league further cited the club’s officials for “unsporting behaviour capable of bringing the game into disrepute,” while also noting that Nasarawa United failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters. This, the NPFL said, led to the harassment of match officials, who were also held for about 20 minutes after the game.

As a result of these breaches, the club was fined a total of N4 million for failure to provide adequate security, throwing dangerous objects, unsporting conduct by officials, and failure to control supporters.

In addition, Nasarawa United will play their final two home matches of the season behind closed doors.

Rangers face similar punishment

Rangers were also sanctioned following their home fixture against Barau FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The NPFL said the club failed to provide adequate and effective security, allowing unauthorised persons to access restricted areas. Supporters were also found guilty of misconduct, including harassment of match officials and encroachment onto the field of play.

The league further cited the conduct of club officials, describing it as behaviour that could bring the game into disrepute.

Rangers were fined a total of N4 million for various offences, including security lapses, encroachment, unsporting behaviour, and failure to control supporters.

Like Nasarawa United, the Enugu-based club will also play their remaining two home matches behind closed doors.

Both clubs have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions, as the league maintains its position on strict compliance with regulations governing security, supporter conduct, and match organisation.