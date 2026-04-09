The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has conferred the Tourism and Hospitality Champion Award on Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State.

BON presented the award to Mr Otu on Wednesday in Abuja at the second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards.

The governor was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of Cross River, Peter Odey.

Speaking through Mr Odey on the sidelines of the event, Mr Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to repositioning Cross River as Nigeria’s premier tourism destination and described the honour as “humbling and energising”.

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“This recognition is not merely an award,” he declared. “It is a compelling call to greater service, a charge to deepen our resolve in making Cross River the pride of tourism in Africa.”

Governor Otu expressed gratitude to the organisers, noting that the award reflects the collective efforts of his administration and the resilient people of the state.

“I receive this honour on behalf of the good people of Cross River State, whose rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality remain the soul of our tourism identity.”

While presenting the award to Mr Otu, the BON Chairman, Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, commended the governor and his administration for what he described as “unprecedented and transformative strides in tourism and hospitality,” adding that the governor’s record “stands distinctly remarkable among his peers across the federation.”

Reinforcing his administration’s vision, Governor Otu stressed that tourism development remains central to his economic blueprint.

“Tourism is not just leisure; it is a strategic economic driver,” he affirmed.

“We are deliberately investing in infrastructure, strengthening cultural assets, and fostering partnerships that will unlock sustainable growth and prosperity.”

He highlighted his administration’s flagship initiatives, including the revitalisation of the iconic Carnival Calabar.

“We are reimagining Carnival Calabar to reclaim its global acclaim, ensuring it remains a vibrant showcase of Africa’s creativity and cultural excellence.”

The governor also pointed to ongoing rehabilitation efforts at major tourist destinations, including Obudu Mountain Resort, Agbokim Waterfalls, and Marina Resort.

“These assets are being restored not just as sites, but as experiences,” he said. “Our goal is to offer visitors unforgettable encounters anchored in nature, comfort, and authenticity.”

Underscoring the importance of accessibility, Mr Otu added, “We are opening up our tourism corridors through strategic road infrastructure and integrated development. No destination can thrive in isolation; connectivity is key to unlocking value.”

Describing the award as “Governor of the Year in Tourism and Hospitality,” Mr Otu remarked that it serves as both validation and motivation.

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“This honour challenges us to do more, to lead more boldly, and to inspire others through tangible results. We will not relent in setting new benchmarks for excellence,” the governor said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the BON Chairman, Mr Dembos, noted that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards celebrate professionalism, impact, and media-friendly leadership.

In a goodwill response on behalf of awardees, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who won the BON Infrastructure governor award, lauded the initiative, describing it as “a powerful encouragement for leaders to remain steadfast in delivering meaningful governance”.