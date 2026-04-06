Tunde Lemo, a former deputy governor (operations) and director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the construction of an international airport in Ogun State.

Mr Lemo, a governorship aspirant in Ogun State for the 2027 election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the airport would boost the state’s economy, particularly in the export of agricultural products.

He stated this while speaking with journalists on Sunday, noting that the development would elevate Ogun State into the top three states in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

On Saturday, President Tinubu, alongside the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, commissioned the Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Remo, located in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

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In addition to the airport, the president also unveiled two new aircraft under Gateway Air, 1,000 electric motorcycles, 80 security vehicles to enhance the state’s safety architecture, and a fleet of agricultural tractors.

President Tinubu also inspected and commissioned the Nigeria Customs Service Village, the Forward Operating Base (FOB), the Gateway Aviation Village, and the reconstructed Old Ibadan Road (Sapade–Ilishan Road), now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway.

During the commissioning, the president commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for the initiatives and reaffirmed that the economic reforms of his administration are already yielding positive results across various sectors.

The governorship aspirant described the projects as a remarkable achievement for the state government, noting that they would significantly boost economic activities.

“This is a remarkable achievement, not because we now have an airport that will help to transport passengers but because it will help uplift exporting business which is highly needed to boost our economy and foreign earnings.

“The cargo airport will be used to export agricultural products, and that is a major plus for me because it will help boost the GDP. With the success of this project in the next five years, Ogun might be among the top three in terms of Internally Generated Revenue,” he added.