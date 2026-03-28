The Enugu State Government has urged investors and institutions to invest and be part of the development of the New Enugu Smart City.

The Chief Executive Officer of the New Enugu Smart City Authority, Nkiruka Arum, made the appeal on Friday at a Special Day for the authority at the ongoing 37th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Mrs Arum said that the Smart City was Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah’s vision to build “21st Century” livable homes and houses for people settling in Enugu as a country home.

According to her, it is a legacy of Governor Mbah to ensure Enugu residents live in a well-planned, infrastructure-fitted and secure environment under a natural serenity.

Mr Arum said, “The New Enugu Smart City is sitting on a 10,000-acre land, which is strategically located along Abakaliki Road, within Enugu metropolis.

“The 10,000 acres of land is drawn from five local government areas of Enugu North, Enugu South, Enugu East, Nkanu East and Nkanu West council areas.”

She noted that the state government had completed the major eight-lane expressway into the new city, and the development on the first phase of the new city had commenced.

“The New Enugu Smart City will have chains of accessible roads apart from the major expressway, as well as portable water and constant electricity supply.

“The city will have free Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, surveillance cameras, security control rooms and a dedicated security service.

“All these and more services are meant to ensure that everyone living in the city, which will accommodate every form and capacity of houses, will have a world-class experience,” she said.

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Earlier, the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe, commended Governor Mbah for envisioning and developing a new, livable home in the South-east and Nigeria.

“Governor Mbah is known for exceptional projects that make national and international impact; the New Enugu Smart City stand out as one of the greatest 21st century initiatives,” Mr Onyemelukwe said.

The theme of this year’s Enugu International Trade Fair is “Empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for Global Competitiveness”.

(NAN)