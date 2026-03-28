Fire has gutted the Ebonyi Health Cold Store, which houses immunisation and solar units received from the National Primary Health Care Development Authority (NPHCDA).

Moses Ekuma, the commissioner for health in Ebonyi, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the incident that occurred in the early hours of that day.

He disclosed that the facilities destroyed vaccines and equipment worth over N100 million.

“These contained vaccines, vaccine carriers, cold chain boxes, laptops, documents, five refrigerators, two solar refrigerators, 45 solar batteries and inverters.

“Others include hospital beds and foams received from the NPHCDA, Abuja, for distribution to Local Government Areas next week.

Mr Ekuma thanked God that no life was lost and thanked the commissioner for power and energy, as well as the firefighters and the security personnel for their prompt response.

“Different vaccines like BCG, penta, HPV vaccine stored in that cold room were burnt,” Mr Ekuma added.

He noted that the exact cause of the fire was unknown because there had been no public power supply in the state for the past five days.

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“The solar, which has been the alternative power supply, was not working. Though we invited the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company officials to restore the light on Thursday,” he explained.

Frank Oka Ota, an officer with the Ebonyi State Fire Service, said he received a distress call at about 5:18 a.m. on Friday and that they mobilised firefighters immediately for a rescue operation.

He commended the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for procuring two brand new fire trucks for the state fire service.

(NAN)