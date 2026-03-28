Houses worth millions of naira have been destroyed following a fire outbreak in Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, on Thursday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno, which started from a bungalow, could not be extinguished until it spread to other surrounding structures.

Witnesses told NAN that it took the efforts of youths and women in the community to savage some property from the affected houses.

One of the witnesses, Benjamin Ogar, attributed the fire outbreak to a power surge from the public supply.

“This fire was caused by electric power surge, and I can tell you that a lot was lost in the main building affected by the inferno

“This type of large-scale destruction can be avoided if there is an effective fire service department.

“As soon as the fire started, we rushed to the fire station but discovered that they had nothing to work with,” he said.

Nsikak Abang, another witness, urged the government to revamp fire stations across the state’s three senatorial districts.

He said that the poor state of fire service stations in the state portended danger to lives and property.

“I am aware that the situation is the same in Calabar and Ogoja, something has to be done quickly.

“If the government is serious about public safety, it should equip fire service stations because emergencies don’t ring bells,” he said.

When contacted, Emmanuel Ajom, the director, Cross River State Fire Service, said that the service’s fire trucks were currently under maintenance.

Fire incidents have become rampant in Cross River lately.

On Friday night, fire engulfed a major timber market in Calabar, razing over 100 shops, witnesses say, causing heavy losses for traders.

Last week, a gas explosion at a filling station in Calabar injured at least 60 people, while cars and nearby houses were destroyed.

In January, the Federal Fire Service, Cross River Command said N3 billion worth of property was lost to 18 fire incidents in the state in 2025.