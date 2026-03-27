The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to work towards upgrading the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to a Judicial University.

Mrs Dongban-Mensem made the call on Thursday at the farewell lunch for the presiding Justice of Abuja Division of the court, Hamma Barka.

This initiative, she said, aims to leverage retired jurists to groom the future judicial workforce and reduce the high cost of external training.

Justice Barka will be retiring on 17 April after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

The Appeal Court president expressed delight in the remarkable legacy of the retiring Justice.

“He will undoubtedly be greatly missed by his brother Justices, the Bar, and the entire judicial community.

“As His Lordship transitions into the next phase of life, we wish him continued fulfilment, good health and success in all his future endeavours,” she said.

“Thank you, my Lord, for your invaluable service and contributions to the Judiciary and our dear nation,” she said.

The Appeal Court president noted that a total of 21 panels were constituted for the Special Sitting.

These, she added, comprised 63 Justices drawn from various Divisions of the Court, including herself.

“A total of 330 appeals, covering civil, criminal and commercial matters, were listed and heard before these panels.

“The panels sat throughout the duration of the exercise in scheduled sessions.

“While some panels sat within the Court of Appeal Headquarters and Abuja Division, others sat at designated courtrooms graciously made available within the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

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She appreciated partners and stakeholders whose collaboration and support contributed immensely to the successful organisation of the special sitting.

Some colleagues of the retiring justice, in their remarks, thanked him for his fatherly way he associated with them.

Justice Hamma Barka, in his speech, thanked the court for the opportunity given to him to serve.

He further thanked his colleagues for the very good working relationship he had with them.

(NAN)