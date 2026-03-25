The Finishing Church has announced the debut of The Present Truth (TPT) Conference, aimed at realigning the Church (body of Christ) with God’s current emphasis and restoring the centrality of Christ in doctrine and practice.

The church’s lead pastor, Olumide Fred’ Adetiba, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, said the two-day conference, themed “The Present Reformation of the Church,” will hold in Abuja from 27 to 28 March.

He said the event, which he will co-host with his wife, Kemi Fred-Adetiba, will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Brendy Mba and Ben Atuluku.

Mr Adetiba stated that “the conference will convene believers, leaders, and seekers in Abuja and across the globe for a transformative experience focused on realigning the Church with God’s current emphasis and restoring the centrality of Christ in doctrine and practice.”

According to him, the TPT Conference is a strategic platform designed to amplify the current move of God within the global Church, challenge prevailing paradigms that dilute biblical standards, and equip believers to live consecrated, purpose-driven lives aligned with divine intent.

Read the full statement:

The Present Truth Conference 2026 Debuts with a Call to Reformation

Abuja, Nigeria — March 2026

A new wave of spiritual alignment and awakening is set to take centre stage as The Present Truth Conference 2026, by The Finishing Church, launches its maiden edition under the compelling theme: “The Present Reformation of the Church.”

Scheduled to hold from March 27th to 29th, 2026, the conference will convene believers, leaders, and seekers in Abuja and across the globe for a transformative experience focused on realigning the Church with God’s current emphasis and restoring the centrality of Christ in doctrine and practice.

The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Engr. Brendy Mba, Ben Atuluku, and the hosts, Olumide Fred’ Adetiba and Kemi Fred-Adetiba (Lady Kemz), voices recognised for their clarity, conviction, and commitment to advancing spiritual truth in this generation.

Complementing the teaching sessions, attendees will experience powerful moments of worship led by anointed music ministers, including Moses Akoh, Vanessa Konny, and Teleos Worship, the worship expression of The Finishing Church.

Positioned as more than just another conference, The Present Truth Conference is a strategic platform designed to:

Amplify the current move of God within the global Church

Challenge prevailing paradigms that dilute biblical standards

Equip believers to live consecrated, purpose-driven lives aligned with divine intent

Participation is completely free. However, registration is mandatory to ensure a structured and seamless experience for all attendees.

Recognising the global relevance of its message, the conference will also be accessible virtually, enabling participants outside Abuja to join and engage fully from anywhere.

This inaugural edition signals the beginning of what is envisioned as a sustained movement, one that catalyses reformation, strengthens believers, and repositions the Church as a true reflection of Christ in these critical times.

Registration Details:

Interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure their access, either for physical attendance in Abuja or virtual participation.

Register here to attend virtually or onsite: https://snip.ng/TPTConference

About The Present Truth Conference

The Present Truth (TPT) Conference is a prophetic convergence, a strategic assembly of believers and ministry leaders who are committed to discerning, interpreting, and aligning with the current speaking of God in His Church. It is built on the conviction that God is not silent, and that His dealings with His people are progressive, intentional, and season-specific. TPT Conference is an annual convening hosted by The Finishing Church in Abuja.