Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has approved the appointment of Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG).

In a statement issued on Monday by the Press Secretary to Mr Soludo, Christian Aburime, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mrs Nnake, who hails from Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, is a finance and public sector professional with over 13 years of experience in finance, strategy development and economic planning.

Until her appointment, she served as commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, where she oversaw the mobilisation, planning and allocation of resources to drive socio-economic development.

Mrs Nnake holds a Master of Business Administration from Lagos Business School and a First-Class degree in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University.

She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has completed executive training programmes, including at the Harvard Kennedy School.

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She replaces Solo Chukwulobelu, a professor, who was affected by Governor Soludo’s dissolution of the state Executive Council.

Mrs Nnake, 39, is married with three children.

(NAN)