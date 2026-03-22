Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan began her 2026 outdoor season on a promising note, finishing second in the women’s 200m at the Velocity Fest in Jamaica.

The world record holder in the 100m hurdles clocked a season’s best of 23.25 seconds, placing behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, who won the race in 22.61 seconds. Ackera Nugent came third in 23.35s.

Although the event was not her primary discipline, Amusan’s performance offered an early glimpse of her fitness and speed as she builds toward a busy season on the global circuit. The 28-year-old has often used sprint races to sharpen her form ahead of major hurdles competitions.

This is not Amusan’s first outing at the Velocity Fest. At the 2025 edition of the meet, she impressed by winning the women’s 100m A final, underlining her versatility across sprint events. Her return to Jamaica this year continues that trend, as she gradually works her way back into competition form.

For 2026, Amusan has a busy calendar, including her confirmed participation at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on 4 July.

The race, part of the Diamond League circuit, will mark one of her first major hurdle events of the season.

Eugene holds special significance in Amusan’s career. It was at Hayward Field during the 2022 World Athletics Championships that she delivered a historic performance, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds before going on to win gold, becoming the first Nigerian and first African to claim the women’s 100m hurdles world title.

She returned to the same venue in 2023 to win the Diamond League final, further cementing her dominance in the event.

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Since then, Amusan has remained one of the most consistent performers in sprint hurdling, winning multiple Diamond League titles and regularly competing among the world’s best.

Her silver medal at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo also reinforced her status as a global contender.

With the 2026 season now underway, her early run in Jamaica suggests she is on track for another strong campaign.