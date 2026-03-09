Coach and leadership trainer Laila Matthew-Daniel and Nigerian entrepreneur Beauty Tukura have been listed among the speakers for the 2026 Period Summit.

They will join executive coach and Olori Coitus, women’s leadership development expert, Glory Edozien, as well as Alex Unusual, Elizabeth Osho and Chimezie Arogundade at the summit organised by Safety For Every Girl (SFEG), an advocacy group focused on protecting the safety and bodily autonomy of women and girls.

Teenage trailblazers Simisola Gbadamosi and Angel-Divine Onyebuchi will anchor the summit’s intergenerational dialogue session.

The speakers will lead discussions at the event on bridging the gap between young innovators and industry veterans.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the organisers said the summit will hold on 13 March in partnership with MTN Nigeria at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the summit’s theme, “Her Safety, Her Power,” will serve as a critical response to the systemic vulnerabilities facing Nigerian women.

They stated that the event would go beyond conventional advocacy by adopting a more strategic approach.

According to the organisers, it would convene career professionals, policymakers, business leaders and cultural figures to challenge and dismantle the “architecture of silence” surrounding gender-based violence and the safety of women.

Social stability

SFEG founder Chioma Nwigwe said women’s safety should not be viewed as a privilege but as a basic right essential to a nation’s economic and social stability.

She added that through the #HerSafetyHerPower campaign, the organisation is shifting its focus beyond awareness towards more concrete action.

“Safety is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right that dictates the economic and social stability of a nation. With #HerSafetyHerPower, we are moving beyond awareness.

“We are crowdsourcing a national blueprint that empowers women to move from lived experience to narrative agency. When we protect the girl, we secure the future of the state”, she said.

Experiences

Additionally, SFEG’s Director of Research and Advocacy, Onyinye Oti, said the summit will provide a platform where lived experiences, research insights and policy leadership intersect, ensuring that the solutions proposed reflect the real challenges women face.

“Across our research, a consistent pattern emerges: the safety risks women navigate daily – from domestic violence to workplace harassment to digital abuse – are rarely isolated incidents. They reflect deeper structural gaps in how societies protect women”, she said.

She added that the summit would also mark the grand finale of the #HerSafetyHerPower national storytelling challenge.

According to her, the competition attracted hundreds of entries from Nigerian women and girls, who submitted video and written accounts on the theme, “The Day I Felt Unsafe as a Nigerian Female.”

She said the entry highlighted the women’s personal safety experiences and suggested systemic solutions.

She added that winners will receive prizes from a N1,250,000 prize pool, supported by MTN Nigeria, during a high-profile presentation ceremony at the event.

Debate

The organisers also announced that the summit will feature a live inter-school debate.

Students will deliberate on the central question: “Who Bears the Primary Responsibility for Teaching Girls About Personal Safety: Families or Schools?”

The debate will be presided over by media personality Chude Jideonwo, global teen tech advocate Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina, and Uju Okafor, Managing Partner at KON Associates and Head of Legal at SFEG.