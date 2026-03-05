The build-up to the next edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has taken an unexpected political twist after South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, accused Morocco of attempting to hold African football authorities to ransom over the hosting of the 2026 tournament.

For the past six weeks, uncertainty has surrounded the venue of the 2026 edition of the continental showpiece, officially known as the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco had originally been confirmed as host, a decision that would have seen the North African nation stage the tournament for a third consecutive time. But speculation has intensified in recent weeks that the hosts may be reconsidering their commitment.

The uncertainty stems from the aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in January, a competition that drew criticism from sections of the African football community over alleged favourable treatment of the hosts.

Despite the controversy, CAF President Patrice Motsepe reaffirmed last month that the 2026 WAFCON would proceed in Morocco as planned. Yet whispers of a potential withdrawal have refused to disappear.

South Africa ready to step in

Amid the uncertainty, McKenzie, known for his outspoken and often blunt public remarks, has repeatedly positioned South Africa as a ready alternative should Morocco walk away from hosting duties.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the minister insisted that the country has the infrastructure and experience required to organise a major continental event at short notice.

His confidence is not entirely surprising. South Africa remains one of the continent’s most experienced hosts, having staged the 2010 FIFA World Cup and several other continental competitions.

While acknowledging Morocco’s success in organising the recent AFCON tournament, McKenzie suggested the North Africans were attempting to undermine CAF leadership by wavering over WAFCON.

“If Morocco is ready to host the WAFCON because they had a brilliant AFCON, they should do so,” McKenzie said.

“But if they are not ready, we want to tell them we are not a country with no stadiums or infrastructure. We will never be held hostage by countries that have less than what we have.”

He further warned that South Africa would not stand by while women’s football remains uncertain.

“We will not allow women’s football to be treated this way. We don’t wait for anyone,” he added.

McKenzie even suggested that Morocco’s hesitation could embarrass CAF leadership, though he was quick to clarify that the statement should not be attributed to the CAF president himself.

“I’m not scared to say it. If Morocco is not going to host it, South Africa is standing ready, but he didn’t say this, so don’t attribute it to him.”

Heavy accusations amid CAF silence

The remarks constitute one of the strongest political criticisms of Morocco’s role in African football administration in recent years.

Notably, CAF President Motsepe has remained silent on the alleged pressure or negotiations surrounding the hosting rights.

Whether Morocco truly intends to step away from the tournament remains unclear. However, analysts note that relinquishing a major continental competition could damage the country’s broader ambitions to position itself as a global football hub.

Morocco has aggressively invested in stadium infrastructure and international sporting events, with ambitions that extend beyond African competitions.

Walking away from WAFCON could undermine that strategy and weaken their influence within continental football politics.

What it means for the Super Falcons

Beyond the political drama, the uncertainty also raises concerns for participating teams, particularly the defending champions, the Nigerian women’s national football team.

Nigeria are the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having lifted the trophy a record 10 times.

Their most recent triumph came in the previous edition when they defeated the hosts, the Moroccan women’s national football team, in the final to secure their 10th continental crown.

Heading into the 2026 tournament, the Super Falcons will once again carry the weight of expectation as they chase an unprecedented 11th title.

With the competition scheduled to kick off in March, uncertainty over the host nation could disrupt logistical planning and preparation for several teams across the continent.

Still, Nigeria’s experience on the African stage means the Super Falcons are unlikely to be distracted by the politics surrounding the tournament.

For them, the mission remains unchanged: defend the crown and reaffirm their dominance in African women’s football.