Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a crucial 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a fiercely contested London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi also delivered another standout performance as Fulham defeated Tottenham Hotspur in a separate all-London clash.

At the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s men once again showed their strength from set-pieces. Both Arsenal goals came from corners, underlining their growing reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous sides from dead-ball situations. The Gunners had to work hard for the win, as Chelsea enjoyed long spells of possession and tested Arsenal’s defence repeatedly.

Chelsea thought they had snatched a late equaliser in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a review. Their hopes of a comeback were further damaged when Pedro Neto was sent off in the second half, another costly moment of indiscipline in a season filled with them. The result restored Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table as they continue to fend off pressure from Manchester City.

Across London at Craven Cottage, Iwobi stole the spotlight in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Tottenham. The Super Eagles midfielder scored with a brilliant finish, marking his second goal in as many games and taking his Premier League tally to 35. It is the first time since March 2016 that he has scored in back-to-back league matches.

Harry Wilson had earlier given Fulham the lead, while Calvin Bassey impressed at the back with a disciplined defensive display. Samuel Chukwueze also featured as a late substitute to help see out the result. Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs, but it was not enough to prevent another damaging defeat.

Tottenham remain just four points above the relegation zone and are still searching for their first league win of 2026. In contrast, Fulham climbed into the top half of the table, boosting their hopes of pushing for a European place.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Benjamin Sesko continued his hot streak as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot before setting up Sesko for the winner, lifting United to third place.

It was a difficult outing for Nigerian duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi as Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 away to Brighton. Awoniyi featured briefly, while Aina endured a tough afternoon in defence. Forest remain just two points above the drop zone ahead of a challenging fixture against Manchester City.

With Arsenal maintaining momentum at the summit and Nigerian stars making key contributions, the Premier League season continues to deliver drama at both ends of the table.