Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O., the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, is a phenomenal figure whose life and work deserve serious study by individuals, international organisations, and nations, regardless of religious affiliation. His significance goes far beyond his pastoral role.

There are aspects of his life that researchers should examine deeply to uncover mysteries that defy human comprehension. This should be done during his lifetime for the benefit of humanity.

It is well known that he was born 84 years ago, on 2 March, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun State, into a family so poor that even the poor considered them poor, as he always described the poverty standard of his parents. His struggles through life are no longer news. Many also know that he excelled academically before being called into ministry, eventually becoming the General Overseer of RCCG in 1981, when the church had only 39 parishes in Nigeria. As an apostle of holiness, countless miracles, signs, and wonders have been recorded through his ministry. Yet, this is not the focus here.

Ordinarily, villages, towns, and cities develop gradually over generations, often beyond the lifetimes of their founders. But Adeboye’s case is different.

He ventured into a jungle without roads, houses, or electricity and built a city that now accommodates hundreds of thousands of residents. The Redemption City, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, hosts schools, tertiary institutions, banks, hospitals, and more. It runs on independent gas-powered electricity and has its own water supply system — facilities many government-run cities cannot boast of. Thousands live in Redemption City while commuting daily to Lagos and Ibadan, drawn by its infrastructure and serenity.

It is extraordinary for one man to build such a city in less than 40 years. This achievement should be studied by government institutions. How did he do it? In Redemption City, there is orderliness, modern infrastructure, and a standard of living comparable to advanced cities. It is a testimony to what one man, inspired by God, can accomplish — without precedent or a model to follow.

Similarly, without formal management training or a playbook, Adeboye has built an evolving organizational structure that supports thousands of staff. From 39 parishes in 1981, RCCG now has over 30,000 parishes in more than 200 countries.

The RCCG’s organisational framework is a remarkable case study. From parish pastors to area, zonal, state, provincial, regional, continental, and intercontinental overseers, the church has developed a hierarchy that accommodates its rapid expansion and workforce. Adeboye continues to introduce new leadership structures as the church grows, ensuring that its expansion is matched by effective administration and staff development.

Pastor Adeboye’s leadership extends far beyond pastoral duties into diverse administrative areas. Today in RCCG, roles such as Church Growth Officer, National Secretary, Youth Pastor, Regional Evangelist, Administrative Secretary, and Accountants reflect a wide range of professional expertise — including medicine, engineering, and more. By continually creating opportunities for growth and promotion, he has inspired dedication among staff, reinforcing the belief that hard work is rewarded.

The establishment of the Young Adults and Youths Affairs (YAYA) church introduced a unique organizational structure for youth development in God’s kingdom. Focus has now shifted to the Teens Church, and it is conceivable that Continental Overseers for Teens may soon be appointed worldwide.

Pastor Adeboye is a man of profound insight, often described as a mystery beyond comprehension. While many great men of God exist globally, his unique qualities set him apart.

He is an enigma. A PhD holder and promising lecturer at the University of Lagos, he left behind the vibrant city life of Lagos to relocate his family into a wilderness filled with snakes and reptiles. One can only imagine his first night in what is now Redemption City — surrounded by darkness, wild animals, and isolation. Yet through obedience and patience, God transformed his sacrifice into extraordinary success.

His ability to continually evolve structures for staff development and global expansion deserves study. How does he conceive the endless titles and organisational frameworks that now span over 200 countries? These questions highlight the depth of his leadership.

Pastor Adeboye exemplifies how God uses ordinary men to achieve extraordinary feats. His humility amid monumental achievements, his tolerance, and his calmness in leading millions despite human complexities are remarkable. Like Moses, who struggled with the burdens of leadership, Adeboye’s patience and resilience deserve close examination.

He is not a pastor defined by material possessions. His schedule alone testifies to a life of sacrifice: ministering monthly at Holy Ghost Services, writing the Open Heavens devotional daily, composing hymns for major programmes, counselling leaders worldwide, and overseeing the vast activities of RCCG — all while fasting, praying, reading, and writing. One wonders when he sleeps or eats.

Leadership is often described as a burden, but Adeboye’s role as General Overseer is an immense weight. The enemies of millions who look up to him inevitably become his enemies too. His position demands sacrifice, self-denial, and endurance of pain and sorrow. Yet his strength lies in the joy of the Lord. Behind his gentle smile is a man carrying countless burdens — a role no one should desire except by divine instruction.

If he is to be envied, it is probably for the extraordinary grace God has endowed him with — grace that comes with great sacrifice on his part. Adeboye’s role is not one any sincere man should desire for money or possessions, but only for the love of God.

It would be the height of foolishness for any young man, simply because of the liberty of the internet, to disdain this phenomenon of a man called Pastor Adeboye. It is absurd to hear someone who cannot dream of building a classroom, let alone a village or a lifelong company, speak against a man of immeasurable blessing to mankind. May the Almighty God forgive the ignorance of our misguided youths.

Though time is running fast, it is not too late. Our generation would benefit greatly if Pastor Adeboye’s wealth of wisdom, deep knowledge, understanding, and insightful thinking were explored in his lifetime for the good of humanity. I am deeply convinced that he still carries many ideas yet to be birthed. Looking into his eyes, one can see he is not satisfied with the level of success achieved, simply because most people around him cannot see what he sees. May God help us realise the immense gift of Adeboye to mankind before it is too late.

Happy birthday, our dear Daddy. May the Almighty God renew your strength and uphold you to the very end by His grace and mercy, in Jesus’ mighty name.