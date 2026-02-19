Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare was introduced in the first half as Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back to hold Arsenal to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Molineux, dealing a blow to the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions.

It looked like a routine night for the league leaders in the early stages. Arsenal dominated possession and took the lead with ease. Declan Rice was given too much space on the edge of the box, and his teasing delivery was met by Bukayo Saka, who drifted into a central position and guided a header past José Sá.

Wolves struggled to get out of their own half as Arsenal kept pressing for a second goal. Sá was forced into a brilliant double save, first denying Noni Madueke and then keeping out Gabriel Martinelli, as the visitors threatened to run away with the contest.

An injury to Angel Gomes forced a change, with Arokodare coming on earlier than expected. The Nigerian striker added more presence up front and tried to hold up play, but Wolves still found it difficult to create clear chances before the break. Their only real attempt of the first half came from André, whose long-range effort drifted harmlessly wide.

The hosts showed more intent after the restart. Adam Armstrong nearly equalised when he cut inside and fired just over the bar. However, Arsenal struck again soon after. Gabriel split the defence with a precise pass to Piero Hincapié, who finished confidently to double the Gunners’ advantage.

Just when Arsenal appeared to be cruising, Wolves found a lifeline. Hugo Bueno curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area, sparking belief among the home fans. Arokodare continued to battle against Arsenal’s defenders, pressing and looking for openings as Wolves pushed forward.

The late drama came after a mix-up between David Raya and Gabriel in the Arsenal defence. The loose ball fell kindly to debutant Tom Edozie, whose fierce low strike took a deflection on its way into the bottom corner, sending the Molineux crowd into wild celebration.

For Arsenal, it was two points dropped in the title race, especially with rivals waiting in the wings.

For Wolves, the draw may not change their difficult league position, but it provided a rare bright moment in a challenging season — with Arokodare playing his part in a spirited comeback.