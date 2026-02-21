The Abia Commissioner for Agriculture, Cliff Agbaeze, says the Abia State Government is collaborating with CSS Farms, Nasarawa State, to establish an integrated, mechanised farm in the state.

The ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Oluchi Franklin-Oji, disclosed this in a statement issued in Umuahia and made available to reporters on Friday.

Ms Franklin-Oji stated that the initiative marked a significant move by the government to enhance food security and drive agricultural industrialisation in the state.

The statement added that the initiative aimed to create a robust agricultural ecosystem that would promote large-scale farming and agribusiness in the state.

It further disclosed that, led by its consultants, Eric Alao and Victor Umunnakwe, officials of CSS farms had visited the state “to assess government farm estates and identify suitable locations for the proposed integrated farm project”.

According to her, the team visited Ulonna North and Ulonna South Farm Estates in Umuahia North Local Government Area, and the new site at Umudike, being prepared for the ministry’s imminent relocation.

She quoted the delegation as saying that its visit was to enable it to conduct thorough technical evaluation of available facilities, infrastructure, and land resources.

“The team explained that it was to ensure a successful replication of the CSS integrated agricultural system in the state.

“It promised to justify the confidence reposed in the members by delivering a sustainable and impactful agricultural investment in Abia,” the statement added.

It quoted the commissioner to have conveyed the commitment of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State towards achieving food sustainability and agricultural transformation in the state.

Mr Agbaeze disclosed that the governor approved the replication of CSS Farms “as part of his administration’s strategic blueprint to reposition agriculture as a major economic driver in the state”.

He recalled the successful collaboration between the state and CSS Farms, citing the training of 298 Abia farmers in modern and integrated farming techniques by the organisation.

He said that the establishment of CSS Farms in Abia would significantly boost local food production, create employment opportunities, and enhance agro-value chain development, among other benefits.

The statement added that the team would continue its inspection of other government farm estates in Ohafia, Arochukwu and Bende local government areas, “in search of a suitable landmass of over 500 hectares for the project.”

(NAN)