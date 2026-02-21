The FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom, ordered traders on Lagos Street, Garki 2, Abuja, to shut down business for the day during the local elections in the federal capital on Saturday.

Mr Wike, who had visited polling units in Garki and some other parts of AMAC, noticed that some traders were open for business.

Mr Wike told residents that they were obligated to obey electoral guidelines, according to Channels.

Channels Television reported that the minister also called on them to participate in the democratic process by voting and fulfilling their civic duty.

On Thursday, Mr Wike declared that movement would be restricted across the FCT from Friday evening and all through Saturday, covering the election period.

He said the restriction applied to human and vehicular traffic within the FCT.

He had also declared Friday, the day before the council election, a public holiday.

“At this juncture, with the approval of President Bola Tinubu, I hereby declare Friday, February 20, 2026, as a Work Free Day to enable the movement of residents to their various communities to participate in the elections.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8pm on Friday, February 20 to 6pm on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive.”

“Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of such quality leaders that will contribute meaningfully to development, peace, and prosperity in the FCT, “ he said.