A joint committee of the National Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the N1.50 trillion 2026 budget proposal submitted for the Nigerian Army, promising to ensure the timely release of appropriated funds to support its operations.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central), announced the outcome following a closed-door joint budget defence session with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, on Monday.

Mr Yar’Adua said the committee had thoroughly reviewed the budget presentation and was content with the proposals.

“We had a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army regarding the 2026 budget. After listening to the presentation of the Chief of Army Staff, all members expressed satisfaction with it,” he said.

He, however, highlighted that delays in the release of budgeted funds remained a major concern affecting all government agencies.

“But I want to assure the Chief of Army Staff that we are committed to collaborating with him to succeed. The army is critical to the nation, and we will support you with everything you need,” Mr Yar’Adua, a retired army officer, said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Aminu Balele (APC, Katsina), commended the Chief of Army Staff and his officers for their patriotism and dedication to combating insurgency and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

Mr Balele reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to pushing for the timely release of funds to enable the army to discharge its constitutional duties effectively.

“As we close the 2026 budget defence, I thank my Senate counterpart, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, and his colleagues for joining hands with us on this national assignment. I also commend the Chief of Army Staff and his team for their dedication,” he said.

He further saluted the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, for his support, assuring that the House Committee on Army would continue its oversight responsibilities with diligence.