An Osun State magistrate’s court in Osogbo has ordered the remand of four suspects at the Ilesha Correctional Centre over their alleged involvement in the killing of several residents of the Ido-Ayegunle community in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle, Timileyin Ajayi, said this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspects – Omolayo Oluwafemi, 32; Ogunleye Samuel Olaoluwa, 40; Anifowose Muritala, 40; and Alegbeleye Sunday, 63 – were remanded for 30 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the state.

The statement said the magistrate,Adekanmi Adeyeba, on 23 January ordered the remand following an application by the police, who said investigations were ongoing.

The police accused the suspects of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The charges stemmed from a violent incident in Ido-Ayegunle in June 2025. Police prosecutor B.C. Adaraloye told the court that the suspects, alongside others still at large, allegedly carried out coordinated attacks in the community on 15 June 2025 at about 7:00 a.m., resulting in the deaths of Agboola Oluwafemi Sunday, Kingsley Nwagbana, Rasak Fadilulahi Adegoke, and Olayinka Sodiq.

According to the prosecutor, victims were attacked with guns, cutlasses, knives, and other weapons, with some being beheaded or burnt alive.

The suspects were also accused of setting fire to the Ido-Ayegunle Community Hall and unlawfully possessing a locally made single-barrel gun and a live cartridge.

The prosecution stated that the offences contravene provisions of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

The magistrate noted that the court lacks jurisdiction to try murder cases and adjourned the matter to 22 February 2026 for mention, pending DPP advice.

Community reactions

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, residents of Ido-Ayegunle praised Governor Ademola Adeleke for deploying security personnel to the area after the incident and called for justice for the victims.

The Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunlemm condemned the killings as “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

He said, “Innocent lives have been taken in Ido-Ayegunle — fathers, youths, and people who deserve protection, not death.

“The killings have brought fear, grief, and unanswered questions into my land. We are not asking for revenge; we are asking for justice — proper investigation, accountability for those responsible, and assurance that our community can live in safety.”

Mr Ajayi called on security agencies and government authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, pledging that the community would continue demanding accountability until peace is restored.

The remand follows a deadly attack in which four people died, and several homes and properties were destroyed. Residents linked the violence to a longstanding land dispute.

Eyewitness Ibironke Adebusuyi said the attack, which occurred around 10 a.m. in June 2025, involved about 100 armed men from neighbouring Esa-Oke, who shot sporadically and forced residents to flee.

The bodies of the victims were allegedly dumped in a well and covered with stones and slabs.

The accused Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, denied involvement and urged accusers to provide evidence.

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the attack, recovering items from the scene to aid the investigation, while assuring residents that those responsible would be apprehended.

Land and kingship dispute

The crisis exposed a long-standing dispute over land ownership and traditional authority between Ido-Ayegunle and Esa-Oke.

In a recent interview with the Punch newspaper, the Asiwaju of Esa-Oke, Dosu Fatokun, blamed the violence on internal divisions within Ido-Ayegunle and rejected allegations that youths from Esa-Oke carried out the attack.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle, Oba Timileyin Ajayi, noting that the matter remains in court.

In response, Mr Ajayi maintained that he is the legitimate traditional ruler of Ido-Ayegunle and accused individuals from Esa-Oke of attacking his community.

Community leaders referenced past government panels of inquiry and pending white papers related to the dispute, which dates back decades and involves land ownership, traditional authority, and alleged political interference.

The Osun State Government released official gazettes and memos to justify the recent appointment of Oba Ajayi Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi as Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle. Documents confirmed the Owa Obokun of Ijesha Land as the prescribed authority, approved elevations of past Olojudos, and outlined the legal process followed in appointing the current Olojudo.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, stated that the Adeleke administration followed due process in appointing the new Olojudo and reiterated the government’s commitment to prosecuting those responsible for the arson and killings.