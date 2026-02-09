A former Governor of Bauchi State, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, has counseled the incoming administration in Bauchi State against wasting its time and resources probing the outgoing administration of Governor Bala Mohammed. Mr Mohammed was first elected governor in 2019, reelected on 2023 and would be completing his second term next year.

Mr Mu’azu who served as governor of the state between 1999 and 2007 made this assertion while speaking during the public lecture organied to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its creation, held at the Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre, Bauchi.

He advised the next administration in the State to instead focus on consolidating the positive developments already in place by the outgoing Bala Mohammed government.

Mr Mu’azu said he believes in the continuity of projects that are beneficial to the people of the state, stressing that there is no need to waste valuable governance time on probing past administrations.

“I believe in continuation of good projects for the good of the people of the State; therefore, there is no need for wasting precious time of governance on probing. The Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration has done wonderfully well considering the various infrastructure spread across the State.”

“I am urging all those aspiring for the gubernatorial seat in 2027 to develop an attractive blueprint that will clearly spell out what the developmental programmes will be.”

“I will only support anyone who has a good and achievable blueprint, someone who knows what he is doing, someone who is coming up with an idea of building on the structure on the ground. I am ready to support anyone who has the best idea of what good governance is. I am ready to support such a person irrespective of political party.”

“If you have a good blueprint, and you want my support, come and let us talk about it. If I am convinced, I will support you,” he said.

On his expectations for the next 50 years, he said, “I want a better Bauchi State where there will be unity and support for each other.”

Other former governors and Military administrators who spoke at the occasion shared their experiences while in office and expressed happiness over the massive development done by the Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed-led administration.