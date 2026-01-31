The Kwara State House of Assembly has approved a total of N656.5 billion as the state’s total expenditure for the 2026 fiscal year.

The sum represents an increase of N10.5 billion over the estimate presented by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Salihu, disclosed this at the plenary on Friday following the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

A breakdown of the budget shows that the state’s recurrent revenue has increased to over N409.6 billion, reflecting an upward review of N10.5 billion.

Meanwhile, recurrent expenditure was reduced to N212.6 billion, a cut of over N6.4 billion, in line with efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline.

The Speaker further explained that transfers to the Capital Development Fund have been raised to N271 billion, up from N254 billion, to boost funding for capital projects across the state.

Total debt servicing for the 2026 fiscal year now stands at N14.2 billion, slightly higher than the earlier proposal.

Mr Danladi said the adjustments were made to ensure prudent financial management and to support the effective implementation of government programmes and projects.

He praised the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, chaired by Ariola Lawal, for what he described as a job well done.

The Speaker further thanked the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their cooperation with the House during their project presentations.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to prepare and transmit a clean copy of the budget to the governor for his assent.

